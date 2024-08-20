‘They’re like something from a sci-fi horror movie’: Council takes a stand against ‘absolutely massive’ turbines at Hill of Fare near Banchory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘They’re like something from a sci-fi horror movie’: Council takes a stand against ‘absolutely massive’ turbines at Hill of Fare near Banchory

Fears were raised that huge turbines would have an impact on radar systems used by aircraft.

By Ben Hendry
Hill of Fare wind farm plans have been slammed by Aberdeenshire Council.
An artist's impression of the turbines proposed for Hill of Fare. Image: Tricker PR

Aberdeenshire Council has taken a dramatic stand against towering turbines at Hill of Fare – said to be big enough to confuse airport radar systems.

The plans, years in the making, went before the Marr Area Committee today – with dedicated campaigners issuing passionate pleas to elected members.

Ultimately they achieved a victory in their crusade against the 16-turbine wind farm.

However, a final decision will rest with the Scottish Government.

And developers today pledged that any issues with their plans “would be resolved within days” as they vowed to see the scheme brought to life…

What are the Hill of Fare plans?

Under the plans, the UK’s tallest wind farm would be generating green energy at the spot south of Sauchen and north of Banchory.

Each turbine would measure between 180m and 200m tall.

Infographic comparing height of proposed Hill of Fare wind turbines with well-known landmarks.
Infographic comparing height of proposed Hill of Fare wind turbines with well-known landmarks. Image: DCT Media

It’s understood that about 2,000 people have penned angry letters objecting to the development.

What happened at the meeting?

Council officials listed several concerns about the scheme.

They included concerns about the region’s red kite population and the impact on historic areas nearby such as Sunhoney and Christchurch stone circles.

And they explained that Aberdeen International Airport has raised an objection to the proposal due to the “impacts upon radar”.

Documents state: “Work is under way with the applicant and National Air Traffic Services to determine whether a technical solution can overcome the predicted impacts.”

‘They’re absolutely massive’

Community leaders from across Deeside had their say at the talks, which were held over Teams.

Richard Herrington from Inchmarlo, Brathens and Glassel Community Council said it was an “inappropriate site on a prominent hill”.

“They’re absolutely massive,” he added.

Stormy skies at Hill of Fare in Aberdeenshire. Image: Loreena Price, Mintlaw

Mr Herrington said he had been shown “disturbing animations” of how these machines would look.

He said: “They are a bit like something from a sci-fi horror movie when you see these things bearing down on you…

“We really shouldn’t be imposing this on anybody.”

Alasdair Ross from Banchory Community Council added: “It’s the wrong development in the wrong place.”

And Peter Argyle, from the Torphins community group, said a wind farm on this scale was “unparalleled”.

Hill of Fare wind farm boss on Aberdeenshire Council concerns

Graeme Kerr, a project manager for developers RES, said his Glasgow-based outfit was the “world’s largest renewable energy company”.

He countered that it was not unusual for such major plans to need a bit of ironing out at this stage – and vowed to provide more information to offset the council’s concerns.

Mr Kerr said: “Additional information should be with the Scottish Government and the council this week.

“We expect that this information will fully resolve all those points of objection.”

A solitary standing stone near the summit of Hill of Fare near Echt. Image: Michael Diamond

What do you think of the Hill of Fare plans? Let us know in our comments section below

‘Urgent action is needed’

Mr Kerr later argued that wind turbines such as these do not impact on the tourism industry.

And he stressed the importance of fighting climate change with renewable energy schemes.

“Urgent action is needed,” he implored.

“We think this is a sensible project in a good area.”

Even though councillors voted to object, the plans will go before other Aberdeenshire Council committees before being decided at Holyrood.

Speaking afterwards, committee convener Geva Blackett said: “The strength of feeling was clear – Aberdeenshire Council should object to the proposed wind farm.”

You can see the Hill of Fare plans sent to Aberdeenshire Council here.

Conversation