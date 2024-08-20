Hundreds of donations in a few hours: Community comes together to support Keith fire victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Hundreds of donations in a few hours: Community comes together to support Keith fire victims

A GoFundMe page set up by a local to help the two women who lost everything at yesterday’s Regent Street blaze.

By Alberto Lejarraga
women who lost their homes
Lindsay and Dorothy lost their homes in Keith fire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A Keith community has come together in support of two women who lost their homes in a major fire yesterday.

Widow Dorothy Mitchell, 73, and mum-of-three Lindsay Mather, 44, had their homes on Regent Street engulfed by flames.

Firefighters battled the blaze the entire day, while the A96 at Keith was closed for nearly 10 hours.

Both homes have been destroyed and the victims told The P&J they have lost all their belongings.

Fundraiser after Keith family’s pets die in fire

Sadly, Lindsay had to leave a cat and hamster inside the burning property, but was able to save her dog and a cat.

The two homes were destroyed by the fire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last night, a neighbour Taylor Stirling set up an online fundraiser to help Dorothy and Lindsay.

In just 17 hours, it has received more than 200 donations and more than £5,000.

Taylor said: “Belongings, Christmas presents, memories of lost loved ones and even a pet were lost. Many of these things were sadly irreplaceable.

“We are coming up to Christmas fast and now these families are without a home.

“If you can give anything to help these families at the most heart-breaking and difficult time, please do.”

Firefighters battled the blaze for the whole day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Keith church to help with fundraiser

Keith’s St Rufus Church is also playing a role to help Dorothy and Lindsay.

A collection will take place from 10.15am on Sunday, August 25. Donations can also be accepted throughout the week.

The church’s Facebook reads: “This Sunday, August 25 at 10:15 am, we will be having a retiring collection, with all proceeds going directly to help those affected by this terrible event.

“For those unable to attend but still wishing to help, we will be accepting donations throughout the week.

“Donations can be dropped off at St Rufus Manse, which is clearly marked for this purpose.

“Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference to these families as they begin to rebuild their lives.

“Let’s come together as a community to show our support and love for our neighbours in their time of need.”

Dorothy, Lindsay, and her three children Harley, 19, Aidan, 10, and Bella, 5, are now staying with relatives, but told the Press and Journal they do not know what they are going to do.

