Hundreds of donations in a few hours: Community comes together to support Keith fire victims

A Keith community has come together in support of two women who lost their homes in a major fire yesterday.

Widow Dorothy Mitchell, 73, and mum-of-three Lindsay Mather, 44, had their homes on Regent Street engulfed by flames.

Firefighters battled the blaze the entire day, while the A96 at Keith was closed for nearly 10 hours.

Both homes have been destroyed and the victims told The P&J they have lost all their belongings.

Fundraiser after Keith family’s pets die in fire

Sadly, Lindsay had to leave a cat and hamster inside the burning property, but was able to save her dog and a cat.

Last night, a neighbour Taylor Stirling set up an online fundraiser to help Dorothy and Lindsay.

In just 17 hours, it has received more than 200 donations and more than £5,000.

Taylor said: “Belongings, Christmas presents, memories of lost loved ones and even a pet were lost. Many of these things were sadly irreplaceable.

“We are coming up to Christmas fast and now these families are without a home.

“If you can give anything to help these families at the most heart-breaking and difficult time, please do.”

Keith church to help with fundraiser

Keith’s St Rufus Church is also playing a role to help Dorothy and Lindsay.

A collection will take place from 10.15am on Sunday, August 25. Donations can also be accepted throughout the week.

The church’s Facebook reads: “This Sunday, August 25 at 10:15 am, we will be having a retiring collection, with all proceeds going directly to help those affected by this terrible event.

“For those unable to attend but still wishing to help, we will be accepting donations throughout the week.

“Donations can be dropped off at St Rufus Manse, which is clearly marked for this purpose.

“Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference to these families as they begin to rebuild their lives.

“Let’s come together as a community to show our support and love for our neighbours in their time of need.”

Dorothy, Lindsay, and her three children Harley, 19, Aidan, 10, and Bella, 5, are now staying with relatives, but told the Press and Journal they do not know what they are going to do.