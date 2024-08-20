A90 cleared after crash south of Toll of Birness

The A90 has fully reopened following an earlier crash.

Emergency services were called to the Aberdeen to Peterhead road before 10.30am on Tuesday.

The incident took place south of Toll of Birness.

It is understood to have involved two vehicles.

The road was restricted in both directions between Ellon and the Toll of Birness.

Drivers warned of long journeys

Traffic Scotland confirmed traffic was moving slowly in the area.

An update shared online stated: “A90 Toll of Birness is currently restricted in both directions due to a road traffic collision.

“Motorists are advised to use caution on approach.

“Longer than normal journey times are to be expected.”

The road was cleared before midday.

