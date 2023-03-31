Aberdeenshire Council launch public consultation on £71m Peterhead community campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire Council launch public consultation on £71m Peterhead community campus

The campus is expected to provide space for 2,070 secondary and primary pupils.

By Michelle Henderson
Aberdeenshire Council have unveiled the new designs for Anna Ritchie School. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Designs for the new £71 million Peterhead community campus are to go on public display, as Aberdeenshire Council launch a consultation on its plans.

Council officials propose to transform a vacant site at Kinmundy for the new Peterhead Academy and Anna Ritchie School, which will be relocated from Grange gardens.

Dales Park and Meethill schools will also merge to form a new school at Kinmundy.

The campus is expected to provide space for around 2,070 secondary and primary pupils.

The campus is expected to provide space for around 1,400 secondary pupils and a further 600 primary students. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Modern leisure, sport and community facilities are also set to feature as part of the elaborate development.

Designs for the project were developed over the course of 10 months, five years after the plans were first unveiled.

Consultation process begins

Peterhead residents are now being given the opportunity to view the in-depth plans for the first time as part of a public consultation being held by the local authority.

Three public drop-in sessions will be held by the local authority between April and May to give parents, families and educators a chance to deliver their feedback.

The meetings will take place on April 18 at Buchan House, May 3 at Meethill School, and May 4 at Anna Ritchie School.

Members of the design team and the council’s project team will be on hand between 3.30pm and 8.30pm each day, to answer any questions raised or address any concerns.

The consultation is expected to last around 12-weeks.

Three public drop-in sessions will be held by the local authority between April and May to give residents a chance to deliver their feedback. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Chairman of the education and children’s services committee, councillor Gillian Owen believes the development will be a huge benefit to the young people of Peterhead.

He urges residents to turn out and have their say.

“This is a much-anticipated project and one I know will make a huge difference to our children and young people as well as bringing with it vital infrastructure to the area,” he said.

“I would encourage as many residents as possible to take a look at our designs and let us know what you think.

“Not only will this project bring an educational benefit, but the leisure and community facilities will be of enormous value to the wider Peterhead community.”

The first phase of the works on Kinmundy site will see the construction of the replacement facilities to house the multiple schools earmarked for relocation.

Peterhead community campus will house four schools and modern community and leisure facilities. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Following completion, builders will commence works on the community and leisure facilities as part of phase two of the development.

Buchan area committee chairwoman, Councillor Dianne Beagrie said: “The Peterhead community campus project has reached a key stage and we’re delighted to be able to share some exciting images from the developing design.

“Our officers have worked hard to ensure we get the best possible outcome for this project as the construction industry remains in a volatile market.

“I’m very pleased that this project continues to move forward, demonstrating Aberdeenshire Council’s commitment to our ambitions for the area.”

The designs can be viewed on the council’s website.

