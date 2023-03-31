Aberdeenshire Council launch public consultation on £71m Peterhead community campus

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Designs for the new £71 million Peterhead community campus are to go on public display, as Aberdeenshire Council launch a consultation on its plans.

Council officials propose to transform a vacant site at Kinmundy for the new Peterhead Academy and Anna Ritchie School, which will be relocated from Grange gardens.

Dales Park and Meethill schools will also merge to form a new school at Kinmundy.

The campus is expected to provide space for around 2,070 secondary and primary pupils.

Modern leisure, sport and community facilities are also set to feature as part of the elaborate development.

Designs for the project were developed over the course of 10 months, five years after the plans were first unveiled.

Consultation process begins

Peterhead residents are now being given the opportunity to view the in-depth plans for the first time as part of a public consultation being held by the local authority.

Three public drop-in sessions will be held by the local authority between April and May to give parents, families and educators a chance to deliver their feedback.

The meetings will take place on April 18 at Buchan House, May 3 at Meethill School, and May 4 at Anna Ritchie School.

Members of the design team and the council’s project team will be on hand between 3.30pm and 8.30pm each day, to answer any questions raised or address any concerns.

The consultation is expected to last around 12-weeks.

Chairman of the education and children’s services committee, councillor Gillian Owen believes the development will be a huge benefit to the young people of Peterhead.

He urges residents to turn out and have their say.

“This is a much-anticipated project and one I know will make a huge difference to our children and young people as well as bringing with it vital infrastructure to the area,” he said.

“I would encourage as many residents as possible to take a look at our designs and let us know what you think.

“Not only will this project bring an educational benefit, but the leisure and community facilities will be of enormous value to the wider Peterhead community.”

The first phase of the works on Kinmundy site will see the construction of the replacement facilities to house the multiple schools earmarked for relocation.

Following completion, builders will commence works on the community and leisure facilities as part of phase two of the development.

Buchan area committee chairwoman, Councillor Dianne Beagrie said: “The Peterhead community campus project has reached a key stage and we’re delighted to be able to share some exciting images from the developing design.

“Our officers have worked hard to ensure we get the best possible outcome for this project as the construction industry remains in a volatile market.

“I’m very pleased that this project continues to move forward, demonstrating Aberdeenshire Council’s commitment to our ambitions for the area.”

The designs can be viewed on the council’s website.