‘We’ll lose tens of thousands’: Families react to Torry Raac demolition news

“Stop the Raac, don’t let it crack,” was the heartfelt cry today from anxious Torry homeowners and tenants living in Raac-riddled houses outside Aberdeen City Council HQ today.

But any protesting passion slowly dissipated when councillors voted in favour of “clearing” Balnagask of its dangerous and risky housing stock.

We spoke to parents, grandparents and members of the Torry community, demonstrating outside Aberdeen Town House today.

“It’s a last-ditch attempt to get them to have a heart,” Torry Raac Campaign representative, Paula Fraser said. “And we’re just so sick of being kept in the dark.

“Hopefully this will show people that a decision to bulldoze Balnagask will affect people from every stage of life.”

Here’s what Paula, and many other Torry residents, had to say about today’s decision.

‘My kids have been let down by this’ says Bill, 75

Bill Crooks was also part of the group protesting.

At 75 he lives with his wife Alexina (71) and was looking forward to continuing his retirement without financial worry.

A retired drayman, he’s lived in Pentland Crescent for 40 years. He bought his home via the Right to Buy scheme.

“I got it right from the council. And we’ve been mortgage-free for 12 years now.”

The granddad and great-grandfather is the dad of three sons.

“I feel they’ve been let down. And not by me.

“If they take the houses from under us I’ll have nothing to leave my three boys. How’s that fair?”

Asked what he thinks his future will hold, he’s visibly worried.

“I’m sick about it all. I’ll never get a mortgage and we won’t be able to afford rent. What will happen to us? And what about the younger ones?”

‘Our dream has become a nightmare’ says mum Ewelina, 34

Ewelina Olkowsca (34) and her 39-year-old husband Wojciech are parents of three young children. They’ve lived in Torry for eight years.

Until the news of Raac risks, their three-bed house in Balnagask Road was a dream come true.

Wojciech, who works in a warehouse, said it was a hard-fought battle to get on the property ladder.

“We had to work really hard to buy our home. We needed a 10% deposit but knew we could start a family here.”

“All three of our boys are born in Aberdeen,” Ewelina interjected, “this is our home. My youngest is just nine months old. I’m so worried. It’s a nightmare.”

“We’ve just installed solar panels on the roof and put in a new kitchen.”

“I feel Scotland is letting Aberdeen families down,” Wojciech adds. “How can they take away our homes? We will lose it all.”

‘My heart is broken and I’m scared’ says dad-of-two Damian

Dad-of-two Damian Ksiazek shares a home with his partner Magdalena Buszko.

They’ve been staying in it for the past eight years, only to discover it was one of the many affected by Raac.

“My heart is broken,” said 31-year-old HGV driver Damian. “I feel like I’m about to lose everything. Of course it’s worrying. Everything I had, I invested in my home, to build a life here for my family.”

With two young children aged three and six, his worry is understandable. Especially as questions still remain about exactly how homeowners will be supported.

“If we don’t get the value of our houses it won’t be satisfactory,” he adds. “It’s like it will be stolen from us.”

“Honestly, I’m a little scared.”

‘I want a pre-Raac valuation, before this bombshell’

As today’s meeting progressed it was clear the plan is to offer homeowners their pre-Raac home valuation, minus the substantial repair costs.

“Fair” compensation and moving costs could also be offered.

“It’s just like this,” 60-year-old Janice Mackie said, “We believe Aberdeen Council needs to give us what our home was worth before the Raac bombshell. It’s the least they can do to help us start a new life elsewhere.”

Janice, who works for Scotoil, has lived in a three-bed home in Burnbank Place for 24 years.

“You know, I found out my house might have Raac on social media. It’s the not knowing that makes it all worse.”

“Not knowing” and “a lack of communication” between ACC and Torry residents were common complaints from residents we spoke to.

“That’s what I’ve been saying,” added UK Raac Campaign lead Wilson Chowdhry. “People didn’t understand what was coming.

“We need to shout about this and get word out. We need to petition the Scottish Government.”

‘I can’t sleep because of Raac’

Torry Raac campaigner John Meikeljohn says he’s losing sleep while “this rumbles on.”

“There’s so much uncertainty,” the 60-year-old IT worker said. “Even today, a vote to demolish means what? What will we get for our homes?”

John and wife Kristina only bought their four-bedroom house in Farquhar Road three years ago.

“It’s looking like we will all get a pittance for everything we’ve worked for. We’ll lose tens of thousands.”

‘Everything we’ve worked for will be gone’

Someone with “a lot to lose” is Lynn Winstanley (62). She and husband Andy Mutch share a one-bedroom flat on Farquhar Road.

Purchased outright in 2022 they paid for their home using a lump sum from Andy’s retirement and her inheritance from her mum.

“I’m sick,” Lynn said. “I have no idea what we will do if we get a low valuation. We’ll have lost our life’s work and have nothing to leave to our loved ones.

“It’s a dark day for Torry.”

