Boss Jimmy Thelin hopes Aberdeen move can propel Topi Keskinen into Finland senior squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Boss Jimmy Thelin hopes Aberdeen move can propel Topi Keskinen into Finland senior squad

An £860,000 signing from HJK Helsinki, winger Keskinen, 21, has eight Finland under-21 caps.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS

Manager Jimmy Thelin hopes starring for Aberdeen can propel new signing Topi Keskinen into the Finnish senior squad.

Keskinen recently signed in an £860,000 deal from HJK Helsinki and has already made an immediate impact.

The 21-year-old came off the bench on his debut to net a dramatic late winner in the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Queen’s Park.

Aberdeen fought off interest from clubs in Europe and the America’s Major League Soccer to sign Keskinen on a four-year-contract.

Thelin says the winger showed “a lot of passion” to sign for Aberdeen – and the Pittodrie boss aims to give him a platform to reach higher levels of performance.

Keskinen has already been capped by Finland at U21 level, earning eight caps and scoring twice.

Thelin hopes shining for the Dons can propel him into Finnish senior side manager Markku Kanerva’s squad.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

“I don’t decide who plays for the national team of Finland,” Thelin said.

“But hopefully if Topi works hard and does his job, shows passion and grows then he will maybe deserve it.

“I think the environment here can hope him take that responsibility.”

‘I saw Topi before when I was working in Sweden’

HJK Helsinki manager Toni Korkeakunnas was Finland assistant manager to current national boss Kanerva for seven years until May this year.

He recently told The Press and Journal Keskinen is already being talked about by the Finnish national management team as a future senior cap.

Aberdeen supporters were aware of Keskinen prior to his arrival at Pittodrie.

The winger started both games against the Dons for HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League group stage last season.

In his debut campaign at HJK Helsinki, he scored even times, with eight assists to help them win Veikkausliiga title and Liigacup double.

Keskinen continued that form by scoring seven goals, with two assists, in 23 games this season before his transfer to Aberdeen.

Thelin says the winger was on his radar during his time as boss of Swedish top-flight club Elfsborg.

And when he made a move to bring him to Pittodrie this summer, Thelin was impressed by Keskinen’s passion to join Aberdeen.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin brings on winger Topi Keskinen for his debut against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin brings on winger Topi Keskinen for his debut against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

He said: “I saw Topi before when I was working in Sweden.

“Also the staff here knew him, so it was a good mix.

“It was a good mix of experience around him and the process to sign him was quite short.

“Topi showed a lot of passion to come here to Aberdeen.

“It is important that when you sign players that they really want to come here.”

‘You always go for potential’

The £860,000 fee paid for Keskinen is the second-highest in Aberdeen’s history.

Only the £1m to secure Paul Bernard from Oldham Athletic in 1995 is higher.

HJK Helsinki have a sell-on clause inserted into Keskinen’s deal.

Despite the sizeable transfer fee, Thelin will give the winger time and space to develop.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen during a Premier Sports Cup last sixteen match against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen during a Premier Sports Cup last sixteen match against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

He said: “You always go for potential.

“It is important to have room to grow. Whoever you sign, players need time.

“That is what we are going to do to give them time to grow and make an impact at Aberdeen.

“And then to help us together.”

Keskinen’s ‘hunger to grow’

Keskinen last featured for the Finland U21s when scoring a double in a 6-0 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying defeat of Armenia last November.

The winger was introduced off the bench in the second half against Queen’s Park for his Aberdeen debut when replacing Shayden Morris.

He had only signed for the Dons four days earlier, but marked his Aberdeen debut with a dramatic late winner.

Thelin insists Keskinen has a hunger to elevate his game to higher levels during his time at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring the winner to beat Queen’s Park 1-0. Image: SNS.

He said: “Topi’s strength is his speed, as he is really, really quick.

“He is a hard working, attacking player who can add different qualities to the squad.

“With Topi coming into the mix we have really good players between the lines who can play at tempo.

“Topi is hungry to grow here.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Sivert Heltne Nilsen (6) of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen is one of the top summer signings in…
2
Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy heads at goal during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Molloy says making Pittodrie a 'fortress' is key to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's…
Alfie Stewart celebrates his free-kick opener for Aberdeen over Deveronvale. Image: Jasperimage.
Who stood out as Aberdeen's youngsters beat Deveronvale in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup?
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Chris Sutton warns sale of 'irreplaceable' Bojan Miovski will hurt Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Topi Keskinen debut another positive in dream start to boss Jimmy Thelin's…
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Simon Traylen/ProSports/Shutterstock (14319646ag) Millwall forward Kevin Nisbet (7) runs forward during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Preston North End at The Den, London Millwall v Preston North End, EFL Sky Bet Championship - 27 Jan 2024
Aberdeen on the trail of Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet
Derek McInnes, who now manages Kilmarnock, during a cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie late last year.
Duncan Shearer: Why Aberdeen v Kilmarnock had to go ahead on Sunday
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and coach Peter Leven during the Premier Sports Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Boss Jimmy Thelin urges Aberdeen to remain 'humble' after seven-game winning start to season
New Aberdeen FC Women's boss Colin Bell. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Colin Bell steps down as Aberdeen FC Women's boss
2
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan and James Penrice of Livingston in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Ryan Duncan leaves Aberdeen for Queen's Park loan

Conversation