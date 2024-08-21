Boss Jimmy Thelin hopes Aberdeen move can propel Topi Keskinen into Finland senior squad

Manager Jimmy Thelin hopes starring for Aberdeen can propel new signing Topi Keskinen into the Finnish senior squad.

Keskinen recently signed in an £860,000 deal from HJK Helsinki and has already made an immediate impact.

The 21-year-old came off the bench on his debut to net a dramatic late winner in the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Queen’s Park.

Aberdeen fought off interest from clubs in Europe and the America’s Major League Soccer to sign Keskinen on a four-year-contract.

Thelin says the winger showed “a lot of passion” to sign for Aberdeen – and the Pittodrie boss aims to give him a platform to reach higher levels of performance.

Keskinen has already been capped by Finland at U21 level, earning eight caps and scoring twice.

Thelin hopes shining for the Dons can propel him into Finnish senior side manager Markku Kanerva’s squad.

“I don’t decide who plays for the national team of Finland,” Thelin said.

“But hopefully if Topi works hard and does his job, shows passion and grows then he will maybe deserve it.

“I think the environment here can hope him take that responsibility.”

‘I saw Topi before when I was working in Sweden’

HJK Helsinki manager Toni Korkeakunnas was Finland assistant manager to current national boss Kanerva for seven years until May this year.

He recently told The Press and Journal Keskinen is already being talked about by the Finnish national management team as a future senior cap.

Aberdeen supporters were aware of Keskinen prior to his arrival at Pittodrie.

The winger started both games against the Dons for HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League group stage last season.

In his debut campaign at HJK Helsinki, he scored even times, with eight assists to help them win Veikkausliiga title and Liigacup double.

Keskinen continued that form by scoring seven goals, with two assists, in 23 games this season before his transfer to Aberdeen.

Thelin says the winger was on his radar during his time as boss of Swedish top-flight club Elfsborg.

And when he made a move to bring him to Pittodrie this summer, Thelin was impressed by Keskinen’s passion to join Aberdeen.

He said: “I saw Topi before when I was working in Sweden.

“Also the staff here knew him, so it was a good mix.

“It was a good mix of experience around him and the process to sign him was quite short.

“Topi showed a lot of passion to come here to Aberdeen.

“It is important that when you sign players that they really want to come here.”

‘You always go for potential’

The £860,000 fee paid for Keskinen is the second-highest in Aberdeen’s history.

Only the £1m to secure Paul Bernard from Oldham Athletic in 1995 is higher.

HJK Helsinki have a sell-on clause inserted into Keskinen’s deal.

Despite the sizeable transfer fee, Thelin will give the winger time and space to develop.

He said: “You always go for potential.

“It is important to have room to grow. Whoever you sign, players need time.

“That is what we are going to do to give them time to grow and make an impact at Aberdeen.

“And then to help us together.”

Keskinen’s ‘hunger to grow’

Keskinen last featured for the Finland U21s when scoring a double in a 6-0 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying defeat of Armenia last November.

The winger was introduced off the bench in the second half against Queen’s Park for his Aberdeen debut when replacing Shayden Morris.

He had only signed for the Dons four days earlier, but marked his Aberdeen debut with a dramatic late winner.

Thelin insists Keskinen has a hunger to elevate his game to higher levels during his time at Pittodrie.

He said: “Topi’s strength is his speed, as he is really, really quick.

“He is a hard working, attacking player who can add different qualities to the squad.

“With Topi coming into the mix we have really good players between the lines who can play at tempo.

“Topi is hungry to grow here.”