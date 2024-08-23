‘Our hearts are heavy’: Oldmeldrum restaurant Mai Thai announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Our hearts are heavy’: Oldmeldrum restaurant Mai Thai announces closure

The owners had been pleading with customers to use their business, or risk losing it.

By Graham Fleming
Mai Thai will be closing for good. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
An Aberdeenshire Thai restaurant has announced that its closing its doors for good.

The owners of Mai Thai in Oldmeldrum say that its “with a heavy heart” their business will be shutting.

David Sim and wife Mai have cited “rising costs” – and that it’s a decision they have not taken lightly.

They announced the news “with a heavy heart”. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Mai Thai, located at Colpy Business Park, opened in December 2022 and the final day of trading will be September 15.

The owners posted the sad update earlier this afternoon.

Their post reads: “It is with a heavy heart, that we will be closing business on September 15.

“It was not a decision made lightly but at this point, it is impossible to keep running this business with the rising costs.

“We would like to thank our customers for your support and loyalty.

“A big thank you to my amazing team.”

Excitement wore off for Oldmeldrum Thai restaurant

David and Mai spoke to The Press and Journal in July of last year as they warned Oldmeldrum residents to use their business or risk losing it.

The couple invested nearly £50,000 to get it up and running.

David Sim, his wife Mai and children Michael and Tyler. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

David, speaking last year, said: “When we first opened it was really good, but it’s gone quiet now.

“The excitement has worn off and we are not as busy.

“The takeaways and deliveries are steady enough but we need people to use the restaurant.

“On Friday night there wasn’t a single customer so that was pretty bad.

“We need people to be supporting small local businesses to stay open.”

Keeping costs down a challenge

The couple also explained how they worked long unpaid hours during the week to keep the place afloat.

Mai worked full-time at the restaurant, while David did night-time deliveries on top of his job at C&M McDonald in Kintore.

The dad-of-two said: “It’s actually crippling us. I’m working 40 hours at the restaurant unpaid just to make it sustainable.

“While Mai can sometimes work 90 hours a week. She hasn’t been paid for around six weeks, and what she should’ve been paid we are having to invest and put back in to the business.

“I’m out doing deliveries four days a week and working weekends to try to keep the business afloat.”

