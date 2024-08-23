‘Our hearts are heavy’: Oldmeldrum restaurant Mai Thai announces closure

An Aberdeenshire Thai restaurant has announced that its closing its doors for good.

The owners of Mai Thai in Oldmeldrum say that its “with a heavy heart” their business will be shutting.

David Sim and wife Mai have cited “rising costs” – and that it’s a decision they have not taken lightly.

Mai Thai, located at Colpy Business Park, opened in December 2022 and the final day of trading will be September 15.

The owners posted the sad update earlier this afternoon.

Their post reads: “It is with a heavy heart, that we will be closing business on September 15.

“It was not a decision made lightly but at this point, it is impossible to keep running this business with the rising costs.

“We would like to thank our customers for your support and loyalty.

“A big thank you to my amazing team.”

Excitement wore off for Oldmeldrum Thai restaurant

David and Mai spoke to The Press and Journal in July of last year as they warned Oldmeldrum residents to use their business or risk losing it.

The couple invested nearly £50,000 to get it up and running.

David, speaking last year, said: “When we first opened it was really good, but it’s gone quiet now.

“The excitement has worn off and we are not as busy.

“The takeaways and deliveries are steady enough but we need people to use the restaurant.

“On Friday night there wasn’t a single customer so that was pretty bad.

“We need people to be supporting small local businesses to stay open.”

Keeping costs down a challenge

The couple also explained how they worked long unpaid hours during the week to keep the place afloat.

Mai worked full-time at the restaurant, while David did night-time deliveries on top of his job at C&M McDonald in Kintore.

The dad-of-two said: “It’s actually crippling us. I’m working 40 hours at the restaurant unpaid just to make it sustainable.

“While Mai can sometimes work 90 hours a week. She hasn’t been paid for around six weeks, and what she should’ve been paid we are having to invest and put back in to the business.

“I’m out doing deliveries four days a week and working weekends to try to keep the business afloat.”