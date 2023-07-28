Aberdeenshire restaurant owner says lack of customers is ‘crippling’ his business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire restaurant owner says lack of customers is ‘crippling’ his business

Fears for the future of the Thai takeaway and restaurant.

By Kelly Wilson
David and Mai Sim are urging people to start using their Thai takeaway and restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
David and Mai Sim are urging people to start using their Thai takeaway and restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The owner of an Aberdeenshire Thai restaurant and takeaway says a lack of customers is “crippling” his business.

David Sim and his wife Mai opened Mai Thai in Oldmeldrum seven months ago.

The pair invested nearly £50,000 to get the business up and running.

But both are now working more than 40 hours a week unpaid to keep Mai Thai afloat.

David has warned the restaurant, in Colpy Business Park, needs people to start using it or risk closure.

The 46-year-old said: “When we first opened it was really good, but it’s gone quiet now.

“The excitement has worn off and we are not as busy.

“The takeaways and deliveries are steady enough but we need people to use the restaurant.

“On Friday night there wasn’t a single customer so that was pretty bad.

“We need people to be supporting small local businesses to stay open.”

Keeping costs down a challenge

David works full-time as a workshop supervisor at C&M McDonald in Kintore and spends his evenings making deliveries, while Mai works full-time at Mai Thai.

The dad-of-two said: “It’s actually crippling us. I’m working 40 hours at the restaurant unpaid just to make it sustainable.

David Sim, Mai and children Michael and Tyler have been running Mai Thai for seven months. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“While Mai can sometimes work 90 hours a week. She hasn’t been paid for around six weeks, and what she should’ve been paid we are having to invest and put back in to the business.

“I’m out doing deliveries four days a week and working weekends to try to keep the business afloat.

“We are doing everything we can to cut costs and keep them down.”

Call to the community to use Mai Thai

But with rising prices for ingredients, it’s not been easy.

David said: “We noticed big price increases with lots of ingredients, especially the vegetables.

David and Mai are asking people to support their business to help keep it open. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It was £30 for a box of peppers at one point. The only thing that’s never changed in price has been chicken.

“It’s been difficult but we’ve kept going.

“We really need people to start coming to the restaurant.”

