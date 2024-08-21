Mary’s paper shoppie: Old sign revealed after 50 years brings back memories of Aberdeen newsagent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mary’s paper shoppie: Old sign revealed after 50 years brings back memories of Aberdeen newsagent

Mary Coutts ran the shop on Great Northern Road for decades...

To go with story by Ben Hendry. Ghost sign at Coutts Picture shows; Ghost sign for Coutts newsagent at Great Northern Road in Woodside. Aberdeen. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 21/08/2024
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Ghost sign at Coutts Picture shows; Ghost sign for Coutts newsagent at Great Northern Road in Woodside. Aberdeen. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 21/08/2024
By Ben Hendry

A decades-old memento of times bygone has emerged at a shop in the Woodside area of Aberdeen.

Work on the 384 Great Northern Road address has uncovered the outer edges of a vintage piece of hoarding.

A few folk with long memories have identified it as belonging to Coutts the newsagent, who operated for many years at the spot.

To locals, it was known as “Mary’s paper shoppie”.

The Great Northern Road building. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

We’ve had a trip back in time to look at the history of the store – and discovered it was the scene of some drama during a prior incarnation in the 1930s…

What happened when explosion rocked Woodside shop?

The back of the building was a bakery in July 1937 when an explosion ripped through it.

The P&J reported that a plate glass window was “blown into the street” when owner James M’Allan Ledingham struck a match to light a gas oven.

Remarkably, although two doors of the oven were blasted off their hinges and glass left strewn everywhere, he escaped with only slight injuries.

However, the same can’t be said for that day’s pies.

With the shaken baker wary of shards getting into the treats, the entire batch was binned.

The store as it looks today. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Who was behind ghost sign in Woodside area of Aberdeen?

It would appear that Mary Coutts was in the early years of her tenure at the Great Northern Road store when this incident unfolded to the rear of the building.

A notice in this newspaper on December 15, 1979, marked the end of her decades at the counter.

Miss Coutts thanked her “many customers and friends for their patronage throughout her 50 years”.

Image: British Newspaper Archive

The community stalwart also wished everyone a “very merry Christmas and happy New Year”.

At this point, the shop was handed to a Stanley Hislop.

It was later a Haddows off-licence, before becoming a Polish grocery store. And most recently it was a brightly coloured ice cream shop.

The Haddow’s seen here in 2008. Image: Google Maps

Woodside reflects on Mary Coutts

It is currently empty, though a property website says it is no longer on offer.

When the ice cream shop sign was removed, the faded hoarding for the newsagents was uncovered, bringing back floods of memories for Woodside residents.

The ghost sign as it looks today in Woodside, Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

On a local Facebook page, Minnie Smith reminisced: “Lovely woman, who was so grateful for our custom she would repeat ‘thank you’ over and over.”

Bill Kemp added: “Remember it well, Mary’s paper shoppie.”

And Elena Ewen recalled: “I got my School Friend comic every week at Mary Coutts’ shop and my Dad saved in the Christmas Club every year to get me the Annual.

“Very happy memories.”

Sandra McQueen said: “Always went there for my grandma’s stationery.”

Old advertising boards like these are known as “ghost signs”. A pair were recently uncovered during renovation work in Buckie town centre.

Do you have any pictures of other ‘ghost signs’ in Aberdeen? Let us know in our comments section below!

Conversation