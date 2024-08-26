Overnight helicopter search over Stonehaven involving police and coastguard

Police and coastguard teams were out searching in and around Stonehaven from 10.20pm last night.

The search, led by Police Scotland, called on the assistance of the coastguard ground search volunteers and used the search and rescue helicopter.

It is unclear what the nature of the search was.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard based in Aberdeen, said: “We were called to assist police at 10.20pm last night.

“We had a Coastguard Rescue Team and our helicopter working in and around Stonehaven, as part of a search team.

“This was a police-led incident and they will be able to provide you with more details on the nature of the search.”

The search appears to have continued into the early hours of Monday morning.

