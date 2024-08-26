Award-winning west-end Aberdeen property hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Award-winning west-end Aberdeen property hits the market

'Cruachan' is believed to be the only granite building constructed since World War II.

By Jamie Sinclair
The impressive home has six bedrooms, six living rooms, and four bathrooms. Image: Burnett & Reid LLP/aspc.co.uk 
The impressive home has six bedrooms, six living rooms, and four bathrooms. Image: Burnett & Reid LLP/aspc.co.uk 

An impressive family home is up for sale in the prestigious Aberdeen west-end.

21 Forest Road – known as “Cruachan” – has previously won the Aberdeen Civic Society award.

The home has been listed on the market by ASPC for offers over £1,050,000.

“Cruachan” was built in 1991 and is believed to be the only granite build after World War II.

The impressive home is built around a central concrete core. Image: Burnett & Reid LLP/aspc.co.uk 

The property boasts six bedrooms with three en-suite bathrooms and a further family bathroom.

Furthermore, there is plenty of space to relax in the lounge, dining room, and party/cinema room.

The property features a magnificent and ornate four storey solid oak staircase. Image: Burnett & Reid LLP/aspc.co.uk 

There is also an added seating area situated within a striking turret.

The seating area within the turret. Image: Burnett & Reid LLP/aspc.co.uk 

Outside, there is a large driveway and garage with space for several cars, as well as an extensive rear garden.

Inside award-winning home

Once inside the home, you are greeted by a beautiful hallway that leads off to the different features of the house.

Located on this level are the lounge, dining room, dining kitchen, utility room, and cloakroom.

The lounge can boast a ceiling-height oak and marble fireplace, as well as two bay windows.

The family room is currently home to one of the famous Aberdeen charity dolphins. Image: Burnett & Reid LLP/aspc.co.uk 

The well-equipped dining kitchen leads off to both the utility room and a conservatory that has been utilised as a gym.

The kitchen has bold pops of colour. Image: Burnett & Reid LLP/aspc.co.uk 

Heading up to the 1st floor, you will find the stunning master bedroom, fitted with an ensuite.

On this level, there are three further double bedrooms, one of which of which has an ensuite, alongside a large family bathroom.

There are six bedrooms. Image: Burnett & Reid LLP/aspc.co.uk 

 

The 2nd floor features two more double bedrooms, alongside one of the most unique features, the tower sitting room.

Back down to the garden level floor, there is a huge party/cinema room.

A vast space that features a rear-facing bay window and doors out to the garden, ideal for having friends around or a night with the family.

The garden is surrounded by mature trees. Image: Burnett & Reid LLP/aspc.co.uk 

The spacious rear garden has a private feel as a result of the mature trees that surround it.

The garden leads off to a pathway to where the Den Burn flows.

Here there is a stone bridge that dates back to the 1700s which was used to move livestock to the farm that was onsite at the time.

The garden leads off to a pathway to where the Den Burn flows. Image: Burnett & Reid LLP/aspc.co.uk 

For further information, visit here.

If you liked this property check out some more here.

