Award-winning west-end Aberdeen property hits the market

An impressive family home is up for sale in the prestigious Aberdeen west-end.

21 Forest Road – known as “Cruachan” – has previously won the Aberdeen Civic Society award.

The home has been listed on the market by ASPC for offers over £1,050,000.

“Cruachan” was built in 1991 and is believed to be the only granite build after World War II.

The property boasts six bedrooms with three en-suite bathrooms and a further family bathroom.

Furthermore, there is plenty of space to relax in the lounge, dining room, and party/cinema room.

There is also an added seating area situated within a striking turret.

Outside, there is a large driveway and garage with space for several cars, as well as an extensive rear garden.

Inside award-winning home

Once inside the home, you are greeted by a beautiful hallway that leads off to the different features of the house.

Located on this level are the lounge, dining room, dining kitchen, utility room, and cloakroom.

The lounge can boast a ceiling-height oak and marble fireplace, as well as two bay windows.

The well-equipped dining kitchen leads off to both the utility room and a conservatory that has been utilised as a gym.

Heading up to the 1st floor, you will find the stunning master bedroom, fitted with an ensuite.

On this level, there are three further double bedrooms, one of which of which has an ensuite, alongside a large family bathroom.

The 2nd floor features two more double bedrooms, alongside one of the most unique features, the tower sitting room.

Back down to the garden level floor, there is a huge party/cinema room.

A vast space that features a rear-facing bay window and doors out to the garden, ideal for having friends around or a night with the family.

The spacious rear garden has a private feel as a result of the mature trees that surround it.

The garden leads off to a pathway to where the Den Burn flows.

Here there is a stone bridge that dates back to the 1700s which was used to move livestock to the farm that was onsite at the time.

For further information, visit here.

If you liked this property check out some more here.