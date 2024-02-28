Indi+ Will: Independent lifestyle business reveals location of new boutique

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Indi+ Will: Independent lifestyle business reveals location of new boutique

The much-loved Indi + Will store in Balmedie closed its doors earlier this month.

By Ellie Milne
Fiona Stewart outside the new store in Newburgh
Fiona Stewart will welcome customers to the new Indi + Will store on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Indi + Will is bringing all of its colourful clothing and gift collections to the coast.

The independent lifestyle store will start its new chapter this weekend with the opening of its second store in Newburgh.

The Little Boutique is now located right next door to The Little Gift Shop at 50 Main Street meaning customers will be able to browse all the goods on offer in one place.

Owner Fiona Stewart announced the closure of Indi + Will’s much-loved Balmedie store earlier this month.

Clothing and accessories on display at The Little Boutique
A range of women’s clothing and accessories will be on sale at The Little Boutique. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Ever since, she has been inundated with messages and emails from customers asking where they will be setting up their new shop.

“I’m so chuffed that so many people are interested,” she said. “Our closing day at Balmedie was so busy, we were out the door.

“It’s just so nice that people are so supportive of the business and want to come and visit us.”

Fiona Stewart pictured in a mirror
Owner Fiona Stewart is excited to welcome customers to the new space Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

New Indi + Will boutique

The Indi + Will team have moved their whole operation five miles up the road to Newburgh where they have run their gift shop since last year.

Fiona said the move was a “natural” progression in the business’s journey and one which will offer more for all their customers.

Indi + Will sign
New signage has been put up outside the new store. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“My big goal for the business has always been to have a concept store with a coffee shop attached but I didn’t know if I’d ever be able to do it,” she said.

“And then, just down the road, Trellis Coffee Shop had pods going up for rent so I approached the manager, Lorna, about putting a gift shop on the ground.

“They thought it sounded great so we opened there last May and we’ve had loads of new customers.

Indi + Will staff members Lynsey Allan, Julie Clark and Fiona Stewart in the new store. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“We love the whole area and the vibe of being next to these other businesses – Trellis and the Udny Arms Hotel. I really like what they’re doing here.”

Creating a ‘bustling vibe’ in Newburgh

When a second vacant pod became available at the same time their Balmedie lease was coming to an end, Fiona pitched the idea of opening a boutique in Newburgh too.

Indi + Will: The Little Boutique opens this Saturday and will sell a collection of womenswear, accessories and perfumes.

Gift displays at The Little Gift Shop
The Little Gift Shop has a selection of gifts for all ages. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“The two offerings are very different so customers can come and browse both at the same time,” Fiona said.

“It’s also a place people can explore for a few hours – you can go for a walk on the beach, see the seals, have a coffee at Trellis or a meal at the Udny Arms.

“The location is good for tourists and locals alike, and I love being part of the bustling vibe they’re creating here.

Trellis Coffee Shop with Indi + Will stores in the background
Customers will be able to enjoy a coffee and a slice of cake at Trellis Coffee Shop right next to the Indi + Will stores. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“And, it’s a really nice collaboration for us with businesses supporting businesses. Everybody has had challenges over the past few years, so now feels like a good time for this change.”

New collections, new brands

Fiona was inspired to start a business providing good quality, ethical clothing and toys for children by her own daughters, Indiana and Willow.

This ethos combined with her art and design background helped create Indi + Will which is now run by a team of six “invaluable” local women.

Fiona hanging clothes on a rail in the shop
Fiona and her team have been getting the new space ready ahead of its grand opening on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The gift shop and boutique in Newburgh will feature a selection of new collections and new brands.

“We’ve been spending a lot of time sourcing new quirky and unique products,” Fiona shared. “And, a lot of Scottish-made products.

“Selling something different, products you can’t get anywhere else locally, has always been part of our ethos.”

‘It’s a family legacy’: Inside look at Newburgh’s Udny Arms Hotel after million-pound makeover

3