Indi+ Will: Independent lifestyle business reveals location of new boutique

Indi + Will is bringing all of its colourful clothing and gift collections to the coast.

The independent lifestyle store will start its new chapter this weekend with the opening of its second store in Newburgh.

The Little Boutique is now located right next door to The Little Gift Shop at 50 Main Street meaning customers will be able to browse all the goods on offer in one place.

Owner Fiona Stewart announced the closure of Indi + Will’s much-loved Balmedie store earlier this month.

Ever since, she has been inundated with messages and emails from customers asking where they will be setting up their new shop.

“I’m so chuffed that so many people are interested,” she said. “Our closing day at Balmedie was so busy, we were out the door.

“It’s just so nice that people are so supportive of the business and want to come and visit us.”

New Indi + Will boutique

The Indi + Will team have moved their whole operation five miles up the road to Newburgh where they have run their gift shop since last year.

Fiona said the move was a “natural” progression in the business’s journey and one which will offer more for all their customers.

“My big goal for the business has always been to have a concept store with a coffee shop attached but I didn’t know if I’d ever be able to do it,” she said.

“And then, just down the road, Trellis Coffee Shop had pods going up for rent so I approached the manager, Lorna, about putting a gift shop on the ground.

“They thought it sounded great so we opened there last May and we’ve had loads of new customers.

“We love the whole area and the vibe of being next to these other businesses – Trellis and the Udny Arms Hotel. I really like what they’re doing here.”

Creating a ‘bustling vibe’ in Newburgh

When a second vacant pod became available at the same time their Balmedie lease was coming to an end, Fiona pitched the idea of opening a boutique in Newburgh too.

Indi + Will: The Little Boutique opens this Saturday and will sell a collection of womenswear, accessories and perfumes.

“The two offerings are very different so customers can come and browse both at the same time,” Fiona said.

“It’s also a place people can explore for a few hours – you can go for a walk on the beach, see the seals, have a coffee at Trellis or a meal at the Udny Arms.

“The location is good for tourists and locals alike, and I love being part of the bustling vibe they’re creating here.

“And, it’s a really nice collaboration for us with businesses supporting businesses. Everybody has had challenges over the past few years, so now feels like a good time for this change.”

New collections, new brands

Fiona was inspired to start a business providing good quality, ethical clothing and toys for children by her own daughters, Indiana and Willow.

This ethos combined with her art and design background helped create Indi + Will which is now run by a team of six “invaluable” local women.

The gift shop and boutique in Newburgh will feature a selection of new collections and new brands.

“We’ve been spending a lot of time sourcing new quirky and unique products,” Fiona shared. “And, a lot of Scottish-made products.

“Selling something different, products you can’t get anywhere else locally, has always been part of our ethos.”