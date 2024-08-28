Peterhead scrapyard evacuation: ‘It was a normal day at work until someone showed up with WWII bomb’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead scrapyard evacuation: ‘It was a normal day at work until someone showed up with WWII bomb’

Jed McGowan got a shock when the device was handed over for scrap.

By Graham Fleming
Police locked down the industrial estate earlier this afternoon. Image: Jasperimage
Police locked down the industrial estate earlier this afternoon. Image: Jasperimage

Staff at a Peterhead business have described the “whirlwind” moment they were evacuated after a bomb scare last Friday.

Customers and staff at John Williamson Scrap Metal, were forced to leave the premises after the shock discovery of a WWII-era bomb.

It caused large areas of the town’s Dales Industrial Estate to be cordoned off with the deployment of the police’s EOD bomb squad.

The road was closed by police. Image: Jasperimage

But, with officers unable to confirm if the ordnance was live or not – operations manager, Jed McGowan, 36, described it as a “less than ideal Friday night,” with the estate being locked down until after 9pm.

Suspicions were first raised when parts from a wartime German U-boat were brought in for scrapping by a local customer around 3pm.

Said to be recovered from the North Sea by her late father, who is a deep-sea diver, Jed and his crew were shocked to find the remains of an 18-inch ‘bomb’ amongst the scrap.

Staff describe ‘whirlwind day’

Jed, who was on shift at the time, called the police immediately, wishing to go down “all the proper channels.”

The customer claimed the 18-inch bomb was previously kept on her father’s mantelpiece before being brought in.

The Dales Industrial Estate was cordoned off by police. Image: Jasperimage

Jed, speaking to the Press and Journal, said: “The police were quite calm, so we weren’t scared too much by it.

“There was one staff member who was quite concerned.

“I think the two others were just happy to get an early finish on a Friday!

“We were back to work on the Saturday morning.

“We definitely had something to newsworthy to talk about after that.

“It’s one of those that’s still intact, so no one has disarmed it so you don’t know if it could go off.

“It was a bit of a whirlwind to be honest – everyone was talking about it in the town that night.”

All proper protocols followed

Jed also added that the company wanted to follow all the proper protocols while dealing with the threat.

“We wanted to go down the proper channels.

“The police said they didn’t know if it was live or not,” he continued.

“They said it might have had a 100m blast radius!

“I couldn’t put it back in the customer’s car – who had a two-month-old child in the back.

The town’s Damhead Circle was closed off by the incident. Image: Jasperimage

“We had to put it back in one of our steel containers until the authorities came.

“They took three hours to come up the road, but they didn’t look too concerned.

“It didn’t look as if it was going to go off at any point.

“They closed a lot of the road just due to the estimated blast radius, which they said was 100 metres.”

Police eventually, after testing, found out the ‘bomb’ was only an empty shell, and was eventually disposed of.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 3.30pm on Friday, 23 August, 2024, we were called to a report of unexploded ordnance at Dales Industrial Estate, Peterhead.

“The item was assessed by EOD and was found to be an empty shell.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bridge of Don homes
Golf bosses and church fight plans for 333 homes at old AECC site
Armed police at the scene of the incident on Shoe lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Teen on knife and assault charges after armed police incident freed on bail
Banff Care Home. Image: Google Maps.
'Serious concerns' raised after damp and black mould found in Banff Care Home bedrooms
A man has died following reports of a person falling from a high-rise building in the Gallowgate area of Aberdeen.
Man dies after reports of person falling from Gallowgate high-rise
A man has been arrested after the incident. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
One arrested after man found with serious stab wounds near Aberdeen high-rise
Huge delays can be felt Eastbound on the A96. Image: Háfra Rita
Motorists heavily delayed after two-vehicle crash on A96 near Blackburn
The Nemesis nightclub in Peterhead town centre is going up for auction.
Former Peterhead nightclub goes under the hammer - with Drummers Corner bandstand used to…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Bloodhound-like cops catch drug-driver after smelling cannabis as he drove by
Future phases of Aberdeen beach regeneration can wait, if it means our city centre can thrive, writes Rebecca Buchan.
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen beach plans can wait - we need to fix our broken…
Police stationed at Rosehill Court. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police cordon off high-rise tower block near Cornhill in Aberdeen

Conversation