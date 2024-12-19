Victims’ anger as foster carer who sexually and physically abused children given rare sentence

A twisted foster carer who abused five children in his care has been given a rare type of sentence due to the unique circumstances of the case.

William Morrice sexually, physically and mentally abused the children aged four to 15 from the 1970s to 2003.

The 81-year-old’s late wife Sandra was an accomplice in some of the offending, which took place at the couple’s homes in Bucksburn and Bridge of Don.

Morrice tied a four-year-old girl to a bed and performed sex acts on another when she was just five.

He also assaulted boys and girls with belts and slippers.

On other occasions would adopt the persona of British wrestler Big Daddy and use it as an excuse to molest girls and attack boys.

Two children were made to fight each other until both had black eyes while Sandra laughed.

Legal proceedings against Morrice began in 2022 but he was unable to attend court due to an injured foot.

Then it emerged Morrice had been diagnosed with dementia and is housebound, so he could not stand trial.

At an ‘examination of fact’ hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in July, Sheriff Christine McCrossan ruled that Morrice committed the offences after hearing seven witnesses speak about their harrowing experiences.

Sentencing took place today – but because Morrice did not have a conventional trial, he could not be jailed.

Instead, Sheriff McCrossan imposed a sex offences behaviour requirement for a period of five years.

That limits Morrice’s access to children and also restricts his internet and mobile phone activity.

She also imposed a guardianship order so that another adult can ensure Morrice serves his sentence.

Such sentences are rare because the Crown Office will only bring cases against people fit to stand trial and their condition seldom deteriorates before trial.

At a previous hearing, defence counsel John McLeod told the court that Morrice was housebound due to his dementia.

He added: “Without putting too finer point on it, any sentence the court might impose that would restrict his liberty would be redundant.”

The Morrices cared for hundreds of children over four decades on behalf of Grampian Regional Council and then Aberdeen City Council.

After today’s hearing, three of Morrice’s victims expressed their disappointment at the sentence.

In a statement released by law firm Digby Brown, the three victims said: “This entire process has been a demoralising disappointment from start to finish.

“Morrice has not once set foot in a courtroom.

“He has not once had to see or hear our pain as we were forced to recount the trauma and abuse we experienced.

‘How is that justice?’

“And all for what? A hearing that did not deliver a conviction and a sentence that has no real impact.

“How is that fair? How is that justice?

“Those who work in criminal justice need to review how these cases are approached.

“Because if things proceeded properly at the time – instead of delays for the sake of a fractured ankle – then we’d likely have a genuine conviction and justice for victims.

“Instead, after four years, we’ve ended up with exactly what we started with – nothing.”

Repeated delays

During the examination of facts hearing, Mr McLeod asked some victims if they were suing organisations as a result of Morrice’s behaviour.

Though Mr McLeod was entitled to ask those questions in court, the victims took offence as they saw it as an implication that they were only giving evidence for money.

They were also upset that they had to turn up to court on four separate occasions for the sentencing hearing due to delays – sometimes at the request of Morrice’s representatives.

The victims added: “We were subjected to callous cross-examination from Morrice’s defence lawyer.

“He also was then at the centre of repeated delays and calling for new reports which only exacerbated the process and the pain.”

Another victim – a woman who gave evidence during the examination of fact hearing, told us: “I feel that Morrice and his wife Sandra lied for decades.

“They put on an act of loving foster parents in order to play the system and continue to abuse vulnerable children

‘Disgusting sentence’

“Morrice has shown no remorse to the survivors of their abuse.

“We have all had to resurface our childhood trauma in court in order to get some justice, while Morrice has evaded any real justice with minimal sentencing and not even had to set foot in court.

“This doesn’t feel anything like justice to me. It’s far from resolved.”

A third victim – who was racially abused by Morrice as a child – told us: “I find this sentence disgusting.

“After abusing multiple children and leaving them with lifelong trauma, Morrice has not received a prison sentence.

“I have no faith in the system.

“It took 19 years after my abuse for this case to go to trial.

“Any financial settlement would not take away the pain and memories I’ll have for the rest of my life.

“I am at least grateful I can now put this behind me.”

At today’s hearing, at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Sheriff McCrossan thanked the victims in the public gallery for showing bravery when they gave evidence.

She was echoing the thoughts of fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson.

‘Victims spoke of a house of horrors’

At a previous hearing, Ms Thompson said: “The victims were extremely brave. They all spoke consistently of a house of horrors.”

Two of the victims, who we are calling Philippa and Margaret, were sexually abused by Morrice in the 1970s.

They regarded each other as sisters.

In a statement released earlier this year, the sisters said: “What happened to children in the home of the Morrices was terrifying, sickening and frankly evil.

“We were barely five years old and we were trapped there until our teenage years.”

Margaret said her experience was so traumatising she tried to take her own life twice as a teen.

She added: “For years I have struggled. It’s not just the physical abuse – it’s the memories.

“The feelings of disgust you then feel for yourself. The involuntary reactions you’re left with.

“For example, Morrice always smoked cigars and, when he abused me, I’d smell the cigars on him.

“Even now in my 40s – any time I smell a cigar I get panic attacks and tearful and, in my head, I’m transported back to that room being abused again.”

‘She would hit you where no one could see bruises’

Recalling one terrifying ordeal, Philippa said: “I was only five and Morrice touched me and touched himself and shoved his tongue into my throat.

“Even now just thinking about it makes me feel physically sick.

“But Sandra’s abuse wasn’t sexual – it was beatings, emotional abuse and neglect.

“She would hit you in places where no one could see the bruises – upper arm and thighs.

“And she locked me out the house or called you names constantly and threatened to throw you out on the street unless you got in line.”

Civil cases ongoing

Several of those who were in the Morrices’ care are currently taking legal action in the civil courts, claiming various authorities failed them by not stopping the abuse.

This was partly because whistleblowers raised red flags about the couple on several occasions but council officials did not stop them from looking after kids.

In their statement today, three of Morrice’s victims said: “We now hope our civil action against Aberdeen City Council will deliver the outcome we, and the public, deserve.”

After the hearing, an Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Legal proceedings on this matter have not yet reached a conclusion.

“It would therefore be inappropriate to comment at this stage.”

Have you been affected by this story? You can call our investigations reporter Dale Haslam on 01224 344 169 or email dale.haslam@ajl.co.uk