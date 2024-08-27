How King Charles’s Scottish-themed maze was brought to life at Balmoral Castle

King Charles’s “unique” vision for a Scottish-themed maze has been brought to life at Balmoral Castle.

The intricate thistle design has been built in the shadows of the Lower Deeside castle with the works overseen by the monarch.

It has been almost 18 months since teams first started work in the grounds of the estate to create the new attraction.

Aberdeenshire company Nicol of Skene were hired to turn the King’s vision into a reality.

The team, who collaborated with a number of partners and suppliers, said they “undertook a range of tasks” to “bring this vision to life”.

“One of the unique challenges we faced was shaping the edging to match the intricate design of the maze,” they shared online.

Surveying software was used to turn the design into a 3D model and a drone was used to check the lines were “precise and symmetrical”.

The groundworks for the maze were completed within 12 weeks last year with the King himself making several visits to the site.

Thistle maze built at Balmoral estate

The new addition at the Lower Deeside estate is only the second Royal maze to be constructed in 300 years.

Charles had a maze built at Dumfries House in Ayrshire in 2016 which has a Japanese-style pagoda in its centre.

The project was carried out by the King’s Foundation with the plans developed by Fide-based designer Michael Innes.

A third Royal maze has also recently been installed at Sandringham in Norfolk inspired by a labyrinth the monarch had as a child.

The King has reportedly been a fan of mazes since he was a child and hopes his garden features will be part of his “legacy”.

He has been hailed the “Green King” and even maintains the gardens at Birkhill near River Muick which he described as a “special place”.

Maze created as tourist attraction

The Balmoral grounds and gardens have been closed to the public since mid-August as the Royal Family are now staying at the estate.

The King was officially welcomed to the summer residence with a guard of honour last Monday.

Some visitors were able to see the new attraction, which was funded by Charles, before the end of the season.

By the time Balmoral reopens to the outside world, the hedging of the maze is expected to be much more developed.

Visitors will be able to view a mini tower at its centre which has been built from the same granite stone as the castle.

The initials of the King and Queen Camilla have also been added to the gates leading to the maze.

Last month, The Press and Journal shared the plans for extra staff to be hired at Balmoral to transform the gardens – including “grounds” and “skilled” gardeners.

Planning documents detailed the plans to make the outdoor spaces more appealing to tourists.