Police cordon off high-rise tower block near Cornhill in Aberdeen

Police have descended on a block of flats in the Cornhill area of Aberdeen tonight.

Officers were spotted patrolling the area around Rosehill Court located on Brierfield Terrace around 7.45pm on Tuesday, August 27.

It is as yet unknown what the nature of the incident is.

A police cordon has been put up around parts of the 16-storey tower block, while two police cars were stationed outside and officers patrolling the area.

It comes just hours after another tower block on the Gallowgate was cordoned off by police due to an incident involving a man falling.

Police had to seal off the busy city centre road to traffic around Seamount Court while officers carried out their inquiries.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

