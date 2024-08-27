Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin backs loan striker Kevin Nisbet to make ‘big impact’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin backs loan striker Kevin Nisbet to make ‘big impact’

'He is a clever player so will learn quickly - I will not worry about that.'

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has backed striker Kevin Nisbet to make a major impact during his season-long loan spell.

Scotland international Nisbet made his debut off the bench in the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock just 24 hours after arriving on loan from Millwall.

Aberdeen fought of interest from clubs in England and Scotland, including Nisbet’s former club Hibs, to land the 27-year-old.

Thelin moved swiftly with the capture of Nisbet to bolster his attack following the sale of goal hero Bojan Miovski to Girona for a club record fee.

Miovski netted 44 goals across two seasons for the Dons before securing a move to the Spanish top-flight.

Thelin warns the goal-scoring burden cannot be placed purely on Nisbet, and the Dons boss says Nisbet will be given time to settle in, having played just six minutes for Millwall this season before switching to Pittodrie.

But the Swede reckons Nisbet, who transferred to the Lions from Hibs for £2 million last summer, will bring goals and much more to Aberdeen.

Thelin said: “We just need to give Kevin time and not put it all on his shoulders.

“We have good strikers in the team.

“Kevin has only just arrived and we are going to build him up.

“He is really good inside the box, but also he can press opponents.

“Kevin is very clever with pressing.

“He is also a really strong link-up player.

“Like the other players arriving, we will give it some time and then Kevin will make a big impact.”

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet and Nicky Devlin defend a free kick in the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet and Nicky Devlin defend a free-kick in the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

‘It is good to have characters like Kevin’

Nisbet scored five goals in 29 appearances (18 starts) for Millwall last season.

He netted 12 goals for Hibs in the 2022-23 campaign, despite having missed the first half of the season through injury.

Nisbet’s first game of that season was in mid-December, as he was ruled out with a knee ligament injury suffered in the previous campaign.

Aberdeen have a huge goal-scoring void to fill following the transfer of Miovski to Girona earlier this month.

The Dons secured an initial £4.5m. but could bank up to £9m from the Miovski deal with achievable add-ons and a sell-on.

Thelin does not anticipate any expectation to deliver goal’s after Miovski’s strike rate to affect Nisbet.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet during his debut against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet during his debut against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

On pressure, Thelin said: “That is no problem.

“It is good to have characters like Kevin and how they compete.

“A player needs to find a rhythm within the team.

“Kevin had one training session before the Kilmarnock game.

“He is a clever player so will learn quickly – I will not worry about that.”

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet in action during the 2-0 Premiership win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet in action during the 2-0 Premiership win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Nisbet’s Scotland recall target

Nisbet recently said he was determined to force his way back into the Scotland international set-up during his loan spell at Aberdeen.

The striker has been capped 11 times, with his international debut coming in 4-0 win against Faroe Islands at Hampden in March 2021.

He netted in his next Scotland appearance – a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands.

Nisbet featured as a substitute in all three of Scotland’s group games in the Euro finals later that summer – Czechia (2-0 loss), England (0-0) and Croatia (3-1 loss).

He last played for Scotland in a 2-0 Eur0 2024 qualifier win against Georgia at Hampden on May 20 last year.

Nisbet missed out on Steve Clarke’s squad for the Euro 2024 finals because he had only recently returned from injury.

Thelin is confident Aberdeen can help Nisbet realise his international return aspirations.

Scotland’s Kevin Nisbet during a training session. Image: PA.

On the Scotland squad, Thelin said: “That is one of the reasons we brought him in.

“Kevin is a good solution and will give us something.

“But also we can help him with something by being a big part of Aberdeen.”

 

