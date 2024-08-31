Optician Christy excited to welcome Deeside residents to new premises

The opticians in Ballater is preparing to open at a new premises with a brand new name.

DP Opticians has been serving the community since it first opened in 1999 and was bought by Christy Asalor three years ago.

Following the retirement of Alistair Cassie – “Mr Ballater” – last year, the optician and business owner got in touch to ask about taking over the building.

She has completely transformed 41 Bridge Street over the past few months to make it the perfect home for Christy’s Opticians.

“I’ve really enjoyed the renovation process and used local as much as possible – our joiners are from Rhynie and we used the carpet shop here in Ballater,” she said.

“There’s lots of greens and golds to keep in sync with the area with it being in the countryside and a Royal burgh.

“The wallpaper is amazing as well with birds and flowers. I wanted to include a nod to my home in Nigeria with the decor too, give it a personal touch.

“We’re all looking forward to being in the new space.”

New opticians in Ballater

Invited guests will get a sneak peek at the new premises on Saturday before the business opens to the public on Monday.

Christy, who lives in Alford with her family, said she has had “tremendous” support from the Deeside community since announcing the move.

“They have all been so positive about the opening of the new shop,” she said.

“I have been stopped in the street several times by residents wishing me the best and saying how excited they are.

“I feel so honoured and embraced by everyone and I’m so grateful for such positive community spirit.”

Her overall aim with Christy’s Opticians is to make it welcoming to all.

“I want it to be an enjoyable experience for people,” Christy said. “So they can be relaxed and not get worked up when they come in for appointments”.

Christy’s Opticians will be open Tuesday to Saturday for all eyecare needs, including check-ups and emergency appointments.