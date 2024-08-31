Optician Christy excited to welcome Deeside residents to new premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Optician Christy excited to welcome Deeside residents to new premises

Christy's Opticians is opening in the former A. Cassie Hardware Store in Ballater.

By Ellie Milne
Christy Alasor next to glasses display
Christy Alasor has completely transformed 41 Bridge Street in Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The opticians in Ballater is preparing to open at a new premises with a brand new name.

DP Opticians has been serving the community since it first opened in 1999 and was bought by Christy Asalor three years ago.

Following the retirement of Alistair Cassie – “Mr Ballater” – last year, the optician and business owner got in touch to ask about taking over the building.

Christy sitting next to optical equipment
The opticians will provide eyecare for all. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

She has completely transformed 41 Bridge Street over the past few months to make it the perfect home for Christy’s Opticians.

“I’ve really enjoyed the renovation process and used local as much as possible – our joiners are from Rhynie and we used the carpet shop here in Ballater,” she said.

“There’s lots of greens and golds to keep in sync with the area with it being in the countryside and a Royal burgh.

Exterior of Christy's Opticians
The updated entrance to 41 Bridge Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“The wallpaper is amazing as well with birds and flowers. I wanted to include a nod to my home in Nigeria with the decor too, give it a personal touch.

“We’re all looking forward to being in the new space.”

New opticians in Ballater

Invited guests will get a sneak peek at the new premises on Saturday before the business opens to the public on Monday.

A Cassie Hardware store in Ballater with windows covered
The former hardware store looks very different now. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Christy, who lives in Alford with her family, said she has had “tremendous” support from the Deeside community since announcing the move.

“They have all been so positive about the opening of the new shop,” she said.

“I have been stopped in the street several times by residents wishing me the best and saying how excited they are.

“I feel so honoured and embraced by everyone and I’m so grateful for such positive community spirit.”

Interior of Christy's Opticians in Ballater
The interiors at Christy’s Opticians are bright and welcoming. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Her overall aim with Christy’s Opticians is to make it welcoming to all.

“I want it to be an enjoyable experience for people,” Christy said. “So they can be relaxed and not get worked up when they come in for appointments”.

Christy’s Opticians will be open Tuesday to Saturday for all eyecare needs, including check-ups and emergency appointments.

