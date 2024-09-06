Aberdeen poised for tourism boom from big-spending golf fanatics under new plans to lure visitors

The north-east could see a major cash boost from a new influx of big-spending golf tourists, with a major industry event poised to put the area on the visitor map.

Scottish Golf Tourism Week (SGTW) will take place in Aberdeen next year, with travel agents looking to flog the north-east as an elite place for golfers from all over the world to visit.

The event is expected to bring around £3 million to the local economy in the long-run, with wealthy tourists sparing no expense at courses, hotels and restaurants.

This comes after Inverness hosted Scottish Golf Tourism Week last year to great success, with 2025 being the first time the exhibition has came to the Granite City.

How much cash could SGTW bring to Aberdeen?

Scottish Golf Tourism Week has been formed in partnership between DC Thomson and VisitScotland.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has always been a popular destination for golfers.

Cruden Bay, Royal Aberdeen and Trump International Links consistently rank as some of the best courses in the world.

Figures from 2017 show overseas golfing visitors spend on average a massive £338 per night, more than four times that of an average Scottish visitor.

And golf tour groups usually stay from five to 10 nights – while taking in two locations across the country.

With estimates that tour operators who attended Inverness last year brought 50,000 golfers to the Highlands, Aberdeen could be in line for a similar boost.

Chief Executive at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Russell Borthwick, said: “Our city and shire boast some of the very best golf courses on the planet and this is an incredible opportunity to showcase these.”

Who will be taking part?

Tour operators from around the world will meet at The Chester Hotel in March, hoping to attract high rollers to the north-east.

These operators sell “package holidays” designed around touring the best courses across the north-east, and staying in the most luxurious hotels.

During Scottish Golf Tourism Week in Inverness last year, operators from 30 countries were in attendance to looking to sell the area to their clientele.

The event will take place between 18-20 March, with the benefits to the local economy expected to roll in within the coming years.

‘SGTW can showcase everything the north-east has to offer’

Stephen Gow, general manager of The Chester Hotel, is delighted his venue is hosting SGTW.

He hopes international travel agents can “experience not only our excellent courses, but our quality accommodation and the area’s scenic and historic attractions”.

Cara Munro, head of events at DC Thomson added that bringing SGTW to Aberdeen was a “positive step in the event’s progression” following the success of last year’s iteration.

Luxe Scot – the luxury travel provider – has been confirmed as headline sponsor.

Managing director Alan Findlater, said: “Aberdeen is our hometown, and we are looking forward to showcasing the very best of the city and shire.”

