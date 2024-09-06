Aberdeen poised for tourism boom from big-spending golf fanatics under new plans to lure visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen poised for tourism boom from big-spending golf fanatics under new plans to lure visitors

Golfers could bring millions to the local economy, with an event designed to set the wheels in motion for a spending bonanza. Details have now been confirmed for the Scottish Golf Tourism Week event.

By Isaac Buchan
Golf tourists could be flocking to the north-east...
Golf tourists could be flocking to the north-east... Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The north-east could see a major cash boost from a new influx of big-spending golf tourists, with a major industry event poised to put the area on the visitor map.

Scottish Golf Tourism Week (SGTW) will take place in Aberdeen next year, with travel agents looking to flog the north-east as an elite place for golfers from all over the world to visit.

The event is expected to bring around £3 million to the local economy in the long-run, with wealthy tourists sparing no expense at courses, hotels and restaurants.

Could golfers from all over the globe come to admire the Granite City? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

This comes after Inverness hosted Scottish Golf Tourism Week last year to great success, with 2025 being the first time the exhibition has came to the Granite City.

How much cash could SGTW bring to Aberdeen?

Scottish Golf Tourism Week has been formed in partnership between DC Thomson and VisitScotland.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has always been a popular destination for golfers.

Golf tourists could bring upwards of £3 million to the local economy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Cruden Bay, Royal Aberdeen and Trump International Links consistently rank as some of the best courses in the world.

Figures from 2017 show overseas golfing visitors spend on average a massive £338 per night, more than four times that of an average Scottish visitor.

And golf tour groups usually stay from five to 10 nights – while taking in two locations across the country.

With estimates  that tour operators who attended Inverness last year brought 50,000 golfers to the Highlands, Aberdeen could be in line for a similar boost.

Chief Executive at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Russell Borthwick, said: “Our city and shire boast some of the very best golf courses on the planet and this is an incredible opportunity to showcase these.”

Who will be taking part?

Tour operators from around the world will meet at The Chester Hotel in March, hoping to attract high rollers to the north-east.

These operators sell “package holidays” designed around touring the best courses across the north-east, and staying in the most luxurious hotels.

Cruden Bay is a staple of any top 50 golf courses in the world list.

During Scottish Golf Tourism Week in Inverness last year, operators from 30 countries were in attendance to looking to sell the area to their clientele.

The event will take place between 18-20 March, with the benefits to the local economy expected to roll in within the coming years.

‘SGTW can showcase everything the north-east has to offer’

Stephen Gow, general manager of The Chester Hotel, is delighted his venue is hosting SGTW.

He hopes international travel agents can “experience not only our excellent courses, but our quality accommodation and the area’s scenic and historic attractions”.

Stephen Gow is delighted that the Chester Hotel is hosting this years Scottish Golf Tourism Week. Image: The Chester Hotel

Cara Munro, head of events at DC Thomson added that bringing SGTW to Aberdeen was a “positive step in the event’s progression” following the success of last year’s iteration.

Luxe Scot – the luxury travel provider – has been confirmed as headline sponsor.

Managing director Alan Findlater, said: “Aberdeen is our hometown, and we are looking forward to showcasing the very best of the city and shire.”

To find out more, and to register interest in attending, click here.

