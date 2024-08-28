Golf bosses and church fight plans for 333 homes at old AECC site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Golf bosses and church fight plans for 333 homes at old AECC site

Developers insist they would look to invest in the wider Bridge of Don community with the potential new development...

By Isaac Buchan
Bridge of Don homes
Plans have been submitted which could see a huge new development in the ever-expanding Bridge of Don. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

Plans for 333 new homes at Bridge of Don have come under fire from the church and golf course next door.

Persimmon Homes have unveiled detailed plans for new development, which has been about a decade in the making.

If approved, the empty space at the former AECC will finally be filled, having lain empty since the arena closed in 2019.

But the plans have caused a stir in Bridge of Don, with some neighbours objecting to the idea of so many new homes.

Where is the new Bridge of Don development?

The new site is located just behind the former AECC building, where the auditorium and overspill car parks once were.

Plans show the development stretching from the Aberdeen Energy Park all the way down to part of the Gordon Barracks.

Here is how the 333 new homes would be spread out. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

The whole development will take up 14 hectares, the same size as 20 football pitches.

These plans come just a few months after Aberdeen City Council approved a new £3.7 million recycling centre right next door.

And £5.5 million plans to turn the neighbouring Silverburn House site into 72 homes are also in the works.

What kind of houses will be on offer?

In total, Persimmon Homes hope to build 333 homes at Bridge of Don.

This is broken down into 16 one-bedrooms, 62 two-bedrooms, 159 three-bedrooms, and 96 four-bedroom houses.

Here is hoe architects envision the new development. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

In line with council rules, 25% of these homes will affordable housing.

How much will it all cost?

Persimmon Homes will look to spend a whopping £35m on the new development.

Included in this will be money spent benefitting the wider Bridge of Don area.

More than £115,000 will be splurged on improvements for Ellon Road, where plans show the footpath being widened for cyclists, and the existing zebra crossing being changed to a Toucan crossing.

Ellon Road has undergone massive change in the past few years due to other housing developments springing up. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ellon Road has undergone massive change in the past few years due to other housing developments springing up. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Furthermore, if plans are approved, developers will commit to funding a new 3G football pitch at the Alex Collie Sports Centre in Bridge of Don.

Land director for Persimmon Homes, Robert Patrick, said he was “really pleased” to bring forward plans which will “see a significant investment made in improving the local community”.

Bridge of Don park and ride could return

One service that could return if things go to plan is the Bridge of Don park and ride.

The facility closed last year due to low passenger numbers, but with a huge influx of new residents, the initiative could be brought back.

The Bridge of Don park and ride could return if the development is approved. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
The Bridge of Don park and ride could return if the development is approved. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Persimmon Homes say that their new development would help sustain a “high frequency” of buses to the city centre.

Before the park and ride closed last year, The Press and Journal revealed that just 56 cars on average per day were using the facility.

What do you think of the new housing development at Bridge of Don? Let us know in our comments section below

What do the neighbours think?

But not everyone is so optimistic about the potential new development.

One neighbour who has raised objections to the plans is Royal Aberdeen Golf Club.

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club are one of the most vocal groups in opposition to the new recycling centre in Bridge of Don
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club are one of the most vocal groups in opposition to the new housing development in Bridge of Don

Their main concerns come from an increased risk of Bridge of Don residents being hit by wayward golf balls.

Residents will have to keep their ears peeled for shouts of “FORE”, as the plans show homes being next door to the driving range at Royal Aberdeen.

Their objection states: “Golf shots are played taking care not to hit others, but the risks increase where there are members of the public hidden from view, or members of the public or homes are close to the boundary.

“We have specific concerns about public access onto the golf course and the play areas associated with the new development that will increase the risk of members of the public being hit by golf balls.”

And it’s not just the neighbours to the east that are complaining…

Church lists questions they want answered

Kings’ Church, who are based in the former AECC front building, raised some questions about the development themselves.

They wrote to the council asking for the chance to grill Persimmon Homes about “the implications” the site would have on the “1500 or so” people who use the facility.

The former AECC will be the site of the new £3.7 million recycling centre. Image: Google Earth
Kings Church are another group who have issues surrounding the plans. Image: Google Earth

In their letter, church boss Grace Addanki listed a number of complaints she wants addressed by the developers.

These range from the effect noise would have on the church, drainage and traffic issues, and even some businesses not being notified of the project potentially taking place.

They state: “With the church being a place of worship, there is a high possibility of
sound impacting the residents living closer to the church boundary.”

You can read the full plans here.

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Armed police at the scene of the incident on Shoe lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Teen on knife and assault charges after armed police incident freed on bail
Banff Care Home. Image: Google Maps.
'Serious concerns' raised after damp and black mould found in Banff Care Home bedrooms
A man has died following reports of a person falling from a high-rise building in the Gallowgate area of Aberdeen.
Man dies after reports of person falling from Gallowgate high-rise
A man has been arrested after the incident. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
One arrested after man found with serious stab wounds near Aberdeen high-rise
Police locked down the industrial estate earlier this afternoon. Image: Jasperimage
Peterhead scrapyard evacuation: 'It was a normal day at work until someone showed up…
Huge delays can be felt Eastbound on the A96. Image: Háfra Rita
Motorists heavily delayed after two-vehicle crash on A96 near Blackburn
The Nemesis nightclub in Peterhead town centre is going up for auction.
Former Peterhead nightclub goes under the hammer - with Drummers Corner bandstand used to…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Bloodhound-like cops catch drug-driver after smelling cannabis as he drove by
Future phases of Aberdeen beach regeneration can wait, if it means our city centre can thrive, writes Rebecca Buchan.
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen beach plans can wait - we need to fix our broken…
Police stationed at Rosehill Court. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police cordon off high-rise tower block near Cornhill in Aberdeen

Conversation