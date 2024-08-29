Hunt for ‘man with blonde ponytail’ after thousands of pounds taken in Inverurie con job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hunt for ‘man with blonde ponytail’ after thousands of pounds taken in Inverurie con job

Detectives are investigating an incident of online fraud.

By Ellie Milne
Screenshot of Princes Street in Inverurie
A man was seen "collecting a bag" from a property on Princes Street in Inverurie. Image: Google Maps.

Detectives investigating online fraud are searching for a man with a ponytail who “collected a bag” from a property in Inverurie.

A five-figure sum of cash has been stolen which is believed to be connected to a cyber-related scam.

Police are continuing their inquiries into the incident and shared details of a man seen in the town on Tuesday, August 13.

The man, who was wearing all black, attended a property on Princes Street at about 5pm.

After “collecting a bag”, he was seen walking to Harlaw Road in the general direction of Constitution Street.

He is described as being white, about 5ft 10ins tall with fair blonde hair worn in a ponytail.

Online fraud investigation in Inverurie

Officers are appealing for the man described to come forward, or for anyone who may have seen him to share information.

Detective Sergeant David Williamson said: “The impact of this type of crime on the victims can be substantial and long lasting.

“It is imperative that we track down those responsible and bring them to justice.

“If you saw the man described, or have private CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, please contact us as soon as possible.

“Any information you have, no matter how small it may seem, could make a difference to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number CR/0313058/24.

