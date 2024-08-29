Hunt for ‘man with blonde ponytail’ after thousands of pounds taken in Inverurie con job

Detectives investigating online fraud are searching for a man with a ponytail who “collected a bag” from a property in Inverurie.

A five-figure sum of cash has been stolen which is believed to be connected to a cyber-related scam.

Police are continuing their inquiries into the incident and shared details of a man seen in the town on Tuesday, August 13.

The man, who was wearing all black, attended a property on Princes Street at about 5pm.

After “collecting a bag”, he was seen walking to Harlaw Road in the general direction of Constitution Street.

He is described as being white, about 5ft 10ins tall with fair blonde hair worn in a ponytail.

Online fraud investigation in Inverurie

Officers are appealing for the man described to come forward, or for anyone who may have seen him to share information.

Detective Sergeant David Williamson said: “The impact of this type of crime on the victims can be substantial and long lasting.

“It is imperative that we track down those responsible and bring them to justice.

“If you saw the man described, or have private CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, please contact us as soon as possible.

“Any information you have, no matter how small it may seem, could make a difference to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number CR/0313058/24.