Motorcyclist, 70, in critical condition after crash at Gordonstown

A 70-year-old man is in a critical condition after a motorcycle crash at Gordonstown.

The incident took place on the B9022 Portsoy to Gordonstown road at about 2pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the one-vehicle crash near the old railway bridge.

The motorcyclist was taken by helimed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment where his condition has been described as “critical”.

Investigating motorcycle crash at Gordonstown

The road was closed for almost 10 hours while an investigation was carried out.

It reopened to traffic at about 1.45pm.

Police are now appealing to the public for information about the “serious” crash.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie said: “Our inquiries into this crash are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist us to get in touch.

“I would ask anyone who was on this road around the time and who may have witnessed the crash or have dash cam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2039 of August 28.”