Penalty save hero Dimitar Mitov warns Aberdeen are driven by a ‘hunger’ to win

Keeper Mitov gives the lowdown on his penalty kick saving heroics in the dramatic 1-0 win against Ross County.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov celebrates saving a penalty in the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
Penalty save hero Dimitar Mitov has warned Premiership rivals Aberdeen are driven by a hunger to win every game – regardless of opponent.

A dramatic goal from recent loan signing Kevin Nisbet eight minutes into added on time secured a 1-0 win against Ross County.

Bulgarian international keeper Mitov was key to the victory as he produced a sensational spot-kick save in the second half.

Cheered on by 2,289 travelling fans, the Reds extended their perfect start to the season to nine wins from nine in all competitions under boss Jimmy Thelin.

The win in Dingwall jumped Aberdeen to the top of the Premiership table and keeper Mitov is determined to further ramp up momentum and confidence.

He said: “The start of the season has been so good because there is a hunger in that dressing room to go out and win every single game.

“It is going to be huge going forward in the season because every game we prepare the same way – to win.

“It doesn’t matter who we play.

“And we take it game by game and see where that takes us at the end of the season.”

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov celebrates with Slobodan Rubezic after saving a penalty from Ross County's Ronan Hale. Image: SNS
‘We have to keep building momentum’

Aberdeen manager Thelin’s winning start to his Pittodrie career looked destined to end in Dingwall with the sides deadlocked at 0-0 deep into injury time.

However Shayden Morris’ cut back from the right was deftly back-heeled by Nicky Devlin to Nisbet and the on loan Millwall striker swept home from 12 yards.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a dramatic late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Mitov, 27, said: “We showed the team spirit that we tried to create from the very first day of pre-season.

“You can see the togetherness of the lads, fighting right to the end.

“I know it probably sounds boring to hear it but we are taking it game by game.

“I think that’s why we have had such a successful start so far.

“We will have a rest because it is international break but it was really important for us to finish on a high.

“For now we just have to keep it going.

“We are at a stage now where we have a lot of confidence but we have to use it and do it in the right way.

“We have to keep building momentum, putting in strong performances and hopefully we can keep winning games.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
‘Absolutely sensational’ supporters

Secured on a season long loan from English Championship side Millwall, Scotland international Nisbet came off the bench to net the last gasp winner.

With only seconds left on the clock he fired home to keep the winning run going.

The sizeable travelling support erupted in celebration with some invading the pitch, caught up in the euphoria.

Aberdeen fans during a William Hill Premiership match against Ross County. Image: SNS.

“That support was absolutely sensational.

“They supported us from the first minute to the 90th minute.

“I’m so happy we managed to give them something to be happy about.

“To go home singing our praise. It was amazing seeing the fans celebrating with the players.

“It is a really good feeling.”

Aberdeen fans during a William Hill Premiership match against Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium. Image: SNS
The anatomy of a penalty save

Ross County were awarded a penalty in the 64th minute when Nicky Devlin was adjudged to have handled a George Harmon shot.

Mitov brilliantly dived to his right to turn Ronan Hale’s spot kick wide.

The keeper insists collecting the resultant corner was also vital.

Ross County's Ronan Hale has a penalty saved by Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS
He said: “I’m really happy that I managed to help the team.

“I just had a feeling and it felt right going that way.

“Looking at the way he ran towards the ball I chose the side and made sure I dived strongly.

“Then I managed to put a good hand on it and it turned out to be a good save.

“Penalty shots are really difficult as he has a free shot.

“Firstly you have to choose the right angle to dive first and the right way.

“Then second is to save it.

“It is a really difficult skill but I’m glad I managed to pull it off.

“But for me the most important thing was coming to get the corner straight after the penalty.

“Releasing that pressure off the team is really important.”

Conversation