Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nominations set to open for The Press and Journal Community Fund

The Community Fund, which supports charities across the north and north-east, will launch on Monday.

By Kloe Paton
Cheques were presented to all the recipients at the gala. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Press and Journal has been the trusted voice of the north and north-east of Scotland for generations.

And for the second year running we are getting ready to open nominations to find new P&J Community Fund partners to support over the next two years.

The P&J Community Fund, which launched last year as part of the newspaper’s 275th anniversary celebrations, aims to support the charities transforming our communities, across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, and the Highlands, Islands and Moray.

Last year, Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Save Bon Accord Baths, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and SurfABLE Scotland were all selected via a public vote.

On Monday, we will reveal the grand total raised for these five amazing organisations –  as we also relaunch The P&J Community Fund in the search for our next two worthy charity partners.

The good causes chosen by our readers will benefit from money raised over the next two years.

‘We had five great partners in the past year’

From Monday, charities all across the north and north-east can nominate themselves in one of two categories (Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire charities or Highlands, Islands and Moray charities).

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, is confident The P&J Community Fund will continue to go from strength to strength after an amazing first year.

He said: “The P&J Community Fund is really important to us and we’re delighted to play a small part in not only supporting our charity partners through money raised by the fund but also shouting about the great work they do in our communities through coverage across The P&J print, digital and social media channels.

“We had five great partners in the past year and we’re excited to find the new charities we will partner with for the next two years, giving us, our readers and supporters the chance to make a real difference to two fantastic charities.”

The Press and Journal community fund nominations open on Monday

Nominations open on The Press and Journal website on Monday and close on Monday December 16 at midnight.

Unlike last year, members of the public will not be able to nominate charities.
Each charity must be nominated by an employee of the charity or associated volunteer.

A shortlist of finalists will be revealed in January and then the final two winning charities will be decided by a public vote.

The successful charities will be revealed on Friday February 7 2025 in the newspaper and online.

They will also be invited to the glittering P&J Charity Gala, in association with Cala.
Early bird tables can be booked for next year’s gala online now.

Earlier this year, the inaugural gala alone raised an astonishing total of £37,925 for Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Save Bon Accord Baths, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and SurfABLE Scotland.

And all next week we will reveal how the money raised by you has helped them enrich the lives of people in the north and north-east.

