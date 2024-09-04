‘Look what I found’: Burghead boy returns to discover 1,000-year-old ring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Look what I found’: Burghead boy returns to discover 1,000-year-old ring

It was the perfect homecoming for the 68-year-old, who grew up in the Moray seaside village.

By Jamie Sinclair
John Ralph discovered the historical ring at Burghead Fort. Image: University of Aberdeen.
John Ralph discovered the historical ring at Burghead Fort. Image: University of Aberdeen.

A retired engineer born and bred in Moray has returned to his hometown to make a historic discovery.

John Ralph pulled a 1,000-year-old Pictish ring from the ground during a dig led by the University of Aberdeen at Burghead Fort.

The kite-shaped ring with a garnet or red glass centre had lain uncovered for centuries.

And the 68-year-old former engineer who found it has revealed it was a thrill to be involved in the digs.

A former Burghead Primary pupil, Ralph left the village at 18 to study at Aberdeen University.

He graduated and later achieved his PhD from the university, with 2024 marking 50 years of association with the institution.

The ring could be significant in understanding Pictish society. Image: Aberdeen University.

John, who now stays in Linlithgow, said “I had recently retired and saw a Facebook post looking for volunteers to help with the Burghead excavations.

“My sister still lives in Burghead and it sounded interesting so I thought ‘why not’.

Pictish ring discovered

“It can be quite challenging at times. I like to call it ‘extreme gardening’! But it is a wonderful combination of physical and thought-provoking work.

“It is a real thrill to dig up an artefact in the knowledge that you are probably the first person to see it for 1000-1500 years.

Gordon Noble, Professor of Archaeology at Aberdeen University and leader of the excavation work praised the find.

Professor Noble said: “It was truly remarkable. He was digging and then came over and said ‘Look what I found’.

“What he handed over was incredible.”

Archaeological find at Burghead Fort

Currently, the ring is with the National Museum of Scotland’s Post-excavation Service for analysis.

The ring is currently being examined. Image: Aberdeen University.

Susan O’Connor, Head of Grants at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “This find is hugely significant for what it tells us about Pictish lives and society.

“We’re excited to find out more once our colleagues in the National Museum have finished their investigations.”

The public will be able to learn more about this find and the ongoing work at Burghead at an Open day to be held at the fort on Sunday, September 8 from 10am to 4pm.

Here they can talk to archaeologists, view Pictish stone carvings, a weapons display, and see traditional leather working skills.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nazi memorabilia Cullen.
Cullen Antiques Centre 'sorry' after Hitler statues upset Jewish shopper
The use of a stun gun with a powerful electric discharge. Personal taser for protection against bandits is in the hands. . Turning on the device for self-defense. View from above
Jail for Liverpudlian pair found with stun gun in Fraserburgh
The lively quarter will host the Big Belmont Bash.
Everything you need to know about Big Belmont Bash street festival - including how…
Breaking news logo
Air ambulance called to two-vehicle crash on A947
The Tartan Pig new owners.
Jobs saved as new owners take over popular Aberdeen cafe
Cammy Morrison picked up the award for Barber of the Year. Image: Kai @proust_studio
Aberdeen stylist crowned Scotland's 'barber of the year'
The Braemar gathering takes places this weekend. Image: Kath Flannery
Travel, food and parking: All you need to know ahead of the Braemar Gathering
Rebecca Buxton, Nicola Gordon and Cheryl Cook outside New Pitsligo Library
'Kids shouldn't be on tablets all the time': Meet the mums fighting to keep…
Ryan Wilson **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson -06-2022
Man avoids prison after attacking antisocial neighbour with axe
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. David Burnett, from Boddam, was jailed at Peterhead Sheriff Court Picture shows; David Burnett, from Boddam, was jailed at Peterhead Sheriff Court. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Aggressive abuser jailed after campaign of violence and threats against women

Conversation