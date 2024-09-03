Jobs saved as new owners take over popular Aberdeen cafe

The new owners of a well-known Aberdeen cafe have said they are looking forward to a “new challenge” in their first business venture.

Couple Colin Bell, 54, and Celeste Pastorini, 50, have bought the Tartan Pig – which is located on the city’s Hollybank Place – from Greig Bain.

Mr Bain described having to put his cafe up for sale as being a “sad day”.

Ms Pastorini, who has been working in oil and gas as a lead petroleum engineer, said she is looking forward to “something new” in her life.

“I want to do something different and I’ve always been passionate about coffee shops, making coffee and baking,” she told The Press and Journal.

Even though she will continue to work in a freelance capacity in the oil industry, she said her focus at the moment will be on the cafe.

Originally from Argentina and of Italian origin, she said the Tartan Pig will likely end up being influenced by the latter.

It will also be influenced by her Latin America roots and she plans to introduce her Argentinian pasties or empanadas, which are already “very popular” with her friends.

She said she will call them ‘Tartan Pig pasties’ and also plans to introduce other types of biscuits, sweet treats and drinks.

‘Continue to believe in Aberdeen’

Praising Italian cafe culture, the engineer said: “They are very into coffee and spending time gathering with friends and colleagues around the table and sorting out the world around coffee.”

Having lived in Aberdeen for the past 19 years, Ms Pastorini said she and Mr Bell “continue to believe in Aberdeen” despite business challenges felt across the city.

Even though this is her first time running a cafe, she recently completed an online business strategy course at Ivy League Harvard University and said she will “apply” all that she learned to making it a success.

Mum of a 14-year-old son, she said the venue needs “a bit of revamping” and “subtle changes” will be made, but has reassured the name and the well-known pig logo will remain.

But there will be one difference.

“The Tartan Pig will become mostly green and blue. It will go from Mackay to Lamont tartan,” Ms Pastorini said, adding that the change is a nod to her partner’s family.

‘Good basis’ left by previous owner

Unlike his partner, Mr Bell – who has a 22-year-old daughter – will continue with his full-time job working for a corrosion protection paint manufacturer.

“I’ll be supporting Celeste with the business. We’re a partnership, but she’s the driving force,” he explained.

The couple nearly bought another cafe in the city, but the owners “pulled out in the last minute”.

Mr Bell said “a good basis” has been set by the previous owner.

“There’s good potential for it here. Celeste used to work along at Repsol, so she’s frequented it in the past and a lot of people have got good things to say,” he said.

“It’s got a good reputation and we need to take it onto the next level.

“The branding’s fine and the food that is served here is good already.”

Future plans for Tartan Pig

All four of the Tartan Pig’s staff will be kept on by the couple and they plan to add a “few more tables” and get “more bums on seats”.

Currently open between 9am to 4pm all week, the couple would “like to expand” the hours and have activities on until 6pm.

Ms Pastorini hopes it can become a bistro and night-time venue “in the future”, which will be determined by Aberdeen City Council licensing rules.

With lots of competition from other cafes in the west end and city centre, Mr Bell said the key is to “think a little bit out of the box” and to “stand out”.

So far, he has already spoke to a nearby funeral directors about getting an arrangement in place and is “trying to engage the locals round about and some of the businesses to come in past and give us a try”.

The deal to take over the Tartan Pig was concluded yesterday, with the former owner now concentrating on his farm.