Nickel & Dime to open Ellon store

Signs have been put up in the windows of an empty unit in the centre of Ellon indicating a new store is “opening soon”.

The unit, once Artisan: A Krissy Mitchell Salon, is located in the centre of the Neil Ross Square in the town centre.

It is flanked on either side by other empty units, while some shops still remain such as Bare, The Gaff and Intersport.

However, excited rumblings reveal a new store coming to the Aberdeenshire town.

The store in question is Nickel & Dime known as “the one-stop shop for all your household needs”.

Nickel & Dime opening soon in Ellon

Known for its extensive product range carrying thousands of items from outdoor and gardening to homeware and electrical and decorations.

The company has been going for more than 20 years and has stores in Inverness, Aberdeen, Inverurie and Stonehaven.

It is understood that there used to be a Nickel & Dime store in Ellon back in the day.

Painted-out windows at the unit made it hard to see inside, but it looks like the unit is cleared out and will soon be transformed, with “opening soon” signs alerting passersby of what’s to come.

The unit was the site of the Artisan salon which closed its doors back in October 2023.

It has laid empty since then, but now it seems that Nickel & Dime will breathe new life into the unit and the wider town centre.

Nickel & Dime have been contacted for comment.