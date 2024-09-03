Nickel & Dime to open Ellon store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nickel & Dime to open Ellon store

The 'one-stop shop for all your household needs' is launching in the Aberdeenshire town.

By Ross Hempseed
Nickel & Dime coming to Ellon.
Nickel & Dime coming to Ellon. Image: DC Thomson.

Signs have been put up in the windows of an empty unit in the centre of Ellon indicating a new store is “opening soon”.

The unit, once Artisan: A Krissy Mitchell Salon, is located in the centre of the Neil Ross Square in the town centre.

It is flanked on either side by other empty units, while some shops still remain such as Bare, The Gaff and Intersport.

However, excited rumblings reveal a new store coming to the Aberdeenshire town.

The new store will be located in Neil Ross Square. Image: DC Thomson.

The store in question is Nickel & Dime known as “the one-stop shop for all your household needs”.

Nickel & Dime opening soon in Ellon

Known for its extensive product range carrying thousands of items from outdoor and gardening to homeware and electrical and decorations.

The company has been going for more than 20 years and has stores in Inverness, Aberdeen, Inverurie and Stonehaven.

It is understood that there used to be a Nickel & Dime store in Ellon back in the day.

Signs show that Nickel & Dime is coming soon. Image: DC Thomson.

Painted-out windows at the unit made it hard to see inside, but it looks like the unit is cleared out and will soon be transformed, with “opening soon” signs alerting passersby of what’s to come.

The unit was the site of the Artisan salon which closed its doors back in October 2023.

It has laid empty since then, but now it seems that Nickel & Dime will breathe new life into the unit and the wider town centre.

Nickel & Dime have been contacted for comment.

Conversation