Inside Aberdeen’s Tenerife supporters club that grew from three Dandies to attracting 80 matchday fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inside Aberdeen’s Tenerife supporters club that grew from three Dandies to attracting 80 matchday fans

Zizzi's welcomes Dons-mad visitors in the Canary Islands, including a host of former players.

Shay Logan is just one of the former players to show up at Zizzi's. Image: Tenerife Dons.
Shay Logan is just one of the former players to show up at Zizzi's. Image: Tenerife Dons.
By Jamie Sinclair

An Aberdeen supporters club in the Canary Islands has gone from three supporters abroad to attracting around 80 fans on match days.

The Tenerife Dons were founded in 2013 by Aberdonian Martyn Mackie, 49, and a couple of fellow Aberdeen ex-pats.

The group then found a home at Zizzi Bar which is run by Willie Bruce from Inverurie.

Located in Los Cristianos, the bar will have fans feeling at home with plenty of Aberdeen memorabilia including signed shirts and flags.

Tommy Smith and Martyn Mackie
Tommy Smith (left) and Martyn Mackie. Image: Tenerife Dons. 

Tenerife Dons on growth over the years

On matchday, fans of the club can go along for some cold pints in the sun without missing out on the Reds action.

Martyn said “It’s just getting bigger and bigger.

“We’ve got 2,200 likes on Facebook and nearly 1,500 followers on Twitter.

“We’ve had a few mentions on Aberdeen podcasts and things like that which have helped.

Tenerife Dons have found a home in Zizzi’s Bar. Image: Tenerife Dons.

“Some visitors have told us that they were going to go somewhere else on holiday before finding out about us.

“The appeal of getting to watch the game in the sun makes all the difference!”

There are often sweepstakes where fans can win anything from signed shirts to footballs.

The club has also released their own Tennerife Dons t-shirts, with the proceeds going to Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

The club has raised almost £15,000 for the trust over the years.

Aberdeen fans can enjoy the game in the sun. Image: Tenerife Dons.

Martyn said: “The t-shirts have gone down really well, we sold over 600 of them last season and all the profits go to the trust.”

“We’re always getting sent pictures from Pittodrie of people spotted with them on, so that’s great to see.”

A host of former players have popped into the bar including Joe Harper, Drew Jarvie, Peter Weir, and Dougie Bell.

Shay Logan has also enjoyed a day at Zizzi’s, stopping for pictures with fans.

Martyn said “Shay’s been over a couple of times, and Shay being Shay he’s always good fun.

“He takes loads of photos with people and always has time to talk away”.

Tommy Smith, Martyn Mackie and Gary Salmon holding shots
Committee members Tommy Smith, Martyn Mackie and Gary Salmon. Image: Tenerife Dons.

Open to Aberdeen fans, the bar has occasionally welcomed some opposition supporters.

One of the most unlikely cases of this was when some Breidablik UBK fans stumbled upon the bar.

The two sides met in the Europa Conference League qualifiers in 2021.

Zizzi’s is the place to be for Dons abroad

Martyn said: “There was an Icelandic couple that was walking by and the guy did a bit of a double take.

He was a Breidablik fan so we got him in to watch the game, he couldn’t believe he went to Tenerife and could still watch his Icelandic team.

The Tenerife Dons on tour in Frankfurt. Image: Tenerife Dons.

Tenerife Dons have also struck up an unlikely friendship with another supporters club.

Martyn said, “We’ve made good friends with the local AC Milan supporters club

“They quite often come round and watch our games and we end up tuning into their games too, so that’s been fun.”

Despite a trip to Pittodrie being further for them than most Dons fans, the club still visits on occasion.

Martyn said: “We try to get back a couple of times a year, especially if it’s a final or a semi-final.

“European ties are often an easier flight for us to get to with how far South we are.

“That wasn’t the case last year w

The famous red shots at Zizzi’s. Image: Tenerife Dones.

ith two Scandinavian sides but a few of us still made the trip.”

After a good result from the Dons, the bar owner Willie usually dishes out some signature red chilled shots.

Martyn said: “People go mad for them.

“Everyone asks what’s in them but he’s never told anyone, it’s a secret recipe.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Breaking news logo
Part of A980 Alford to Banchory road closed after crash involving bus
The wreckage of the Piper Alpha oil production platform
BBC 'in talks' to air new factual drama series on Piper Alpha disaster
Kenny Bruce says that independent businesses are a "fundamental" part of the centre's plan. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
'Start your journey here': Centre boss reveals reason independents are thriving in the Trinity
Play equipment has been donated over the months. Image: DC Thomson.
'An amazing place': The hidden sanctuary on the River Don that's loved by locals
David Martin was jailed for attacking a man with a hammer. Image: Facebook
Masked Fraserburgh hammer attacker jailed for 31 months
Luke Davidson has his work cut out juggling sporting success and his faith, but he wouldn't have it any other way. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Talented Aberdeen runner on the brink of elite success... despite never competing on the…
Resident X boss Ryan Clark has revealed the main reasons behind the venue's closure. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
Exclusive: Resident X boss lifts lid on why million-pound food market failed
2
derek robertson missing aberdeen
Aberdeen man missing for three weeks last spotted in London King’s Cross
Cladiu Bizu admitted assaulting his former partner. Image: Facebook.
Man claims mix of drink and prescription drugs caused him to kick down door…
Nazi memorabilia Cullen.
Cullen Antiques Centre 'sorry' after Hitler statues upset Jewish shopper
5

Conversation