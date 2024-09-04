Inside Aberdeen’s Tenerife supporters club that grew from three Dandies to attracting 80 matchday fans

An Aberdeen supporters club in the Canary Islands has gone from three supporters abroad to attracting around 80 fans on match days.

The Tenerife Dons were founded in 2013 by Aberdonian Martyn Mackie, 49, and a couple of fellow Aberdeen ex-pats.

The group then found a home at Zizzi Bar which is run by Willie Bruce from Inverurie.

Located in Los Cristianos, the bar will have fans feeling at home with plenty of Aberdeen memorabilia including signed shirts and flags.

Tenerife Dons on growth over the years

On matchday, fans of the club can go along for some cold pints in the sun without missing out on the Reds action.

Martyn said “It’s just getting bigger and bigger.

“We’ve got 2,200 likes on Facebook and nearly 1,500 followers on Twitter.

“We’ve had a few mentions on Aberdeen podcasts and things like that which have helped.

“Some visitors have told us that they were going to go somewhere else on holiday before finding out about us.

“The appeal of getting to watch the game in the sun makes all the difference!”

There are often sweepstakes where fans can win anything from signed shirts to footballs.

The club has also released their own Tennerife Dons t-shirts, with the proceeds going to Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

The club has raised almost £15,000 for the trust over the years.

Martyn said: “The t-shirts have gone down really well, we sold over 600 of them last season and all the profits go to the trust.”

“We’re always getting sent pictures from Pittodrie of people spotted with them on, so that’s great to see.”

A host of former players have popped into the bar including Joe Harper, Drew Jarvie, Peter Weir, and Dougie Bell.

Shay Logan has also enjoyed a day at Zizzi’s, stopping for pictures with fans.

Martyn said “Shay’s been over a couple of times, and Shay being Shay he’s always good fun.

“He takes loads of photos with people and always has time to talk away”.

Open to Aberdeen fans, the bar has occasionally welcomed some opposition supporters.

One of the most unlikely cases of this was when some Breidablik UBK fans stumbled upon the bar.

The two sides met in the Europa Conference League qualifiers in 2021.

Zizzi’s is the place to be for Dons abroad

Martyn said: “There was an Icelandic couple that was walking by and the guy did a bit of a double take.

He was a Breidablik fan so we got him in to watch the game, he couldn’t believe he went to Tenerife and could still watch his Icelandic team.

Tenerife Dons have also struck up an unlikely friendship with another supporters club.

Martyn said, “We’ve made good friends with the local AC Milan supporters club

“They quite often come round and watch our games and we end up tuning into their games too, so that’s been fun.”

Despite a trip to Pittodrie being further for them than most Dons fans, the club still visits on occasion.

Martyn said: “We try to get back a couple of times a year, especially if it’s a final or a semi-final.

“European ties are often an easier flight for us to get to with how far South we are.

“That wasn’t the case last year w

ith two Scandinavian sides but a few of us still made the trip.”

After a good result from the Dons, the bar owner Willie usually dishes out some signature red chilled shots.

Martyn said: “People go mad for them.

“Everyone asks what’s in them but he’s never told anyone, it’s a secret recipe.”