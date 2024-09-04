‘Start your journey here’: Centre boss reveals reason independents are thriving in the Trinity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Start your journey here’: Centre boss reveals reason independents are thriving in the Trinity

The mall has more local traders than its Aberdeen rivals.

Kenny Bruce says that independent businesses are a "fundamental" part of the centre's plan. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming & Sophie Farquharson

Aberdeen Trinity Centre management have vowed to keep giving local businesses a platform as part of their long-term strategy for success.

It comes as shopping centre boss, Kenny Bruce, hails independent traders as a “fundamental” part of one of their most successful weekends this year.

The 36-year-old said start-ups such as Shot ‘n’ Roll and Resting Brunch Face had customers “queuing out the door” on Sunday.

Kenny is “proud” to help regenerate the city centre. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

It resulted in a 34 per cent rise in footfall year on year at the weekend, which has “delighted” Kenny and his staff at the Union Street shopping centre.

Following the successful end to the week, he has attributed that success to independent businesses, working in tandem with big-name high street retailers.

Kenny has worked there for over 12 years – recently being promoted to Trinity Centre manager.

He says giving start-ups a leg up is a part of their identity in Aberdeen, and that Trinity is “proud” to give them a platform to succeed.

‘This is the platform we provide’

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he explained how they help new and local businesses find their feet.

He said: “All of our local shops we have here at the centre are fundamental to what we want to achieve.

“The national brands also play a huge part, you can attract other types of people through Primark, Poundland, The Works and everything else.

“They’re key national high-street retailers.”

Toytown is one the centre’s independent businesses. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

He continued: “But, the likes of Shot ‘n’ Roll, Resting Brunch Face, Dream Beauty and Heather’s Woodcraft, these shops allow that essence of local to grow.

“Heather’s is a great example, she started as a weekend stall space.

“It was initially extended for six months then for year.

“She then came into a place where she was confident she was turning into a retailer – not just someone who sold things out of her garage.

“Now she is in a full-fledged retail unit – a proper shop. She sees herself as a retailer now – not just a weekend crafter.

“That is the platform that we can provide for local people.”

Aberdeen Trinity Centre enjoys booming sales weekend

Enterprises looking to start in the Granite City are privy to a number of benefits in the Trinity Centre.

Kenny explained that rookie traders can access favourable business rates and flexible floor space within the centre.

Experts are also on hand to help with their online presence and business engagement practices.

Now the Trinity Centre is reaping the rewards, says Kenny.

“We can provide that support – allowing local businesses and talent to grow,” he adds.

Shot ‘n’ Roll. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

“Local is always looking out for local. That’s the unique selling point we are trying to push.

“On Sunday, Resting Brunch Face had unlimited breakfast for a set price, it was queued out of the door. It was fully booked.

“Footfall on the weekend was up 34 per cent year-on-year.

“That is the sort of narrative we are looking for.

Aberdeen businesses pulling together for success

The Press and Journal recently ran an investigation to see how independent Aberdeen’s high street really is.

The Trinity Centre has the highest percentage of independent units across all of the shopping centres.

Of 21 units, we found that eight of are filled by independent business.

Kenny hopes that the influx of new local enterprises will positively impact the city centre.

He said: “It makes me proud that the work we are doing is helping regenerate faith in the city centre.”

Kenny said he is keen to get involved and do what they can to help improve the city.

“We are working closely with other entities such as Our Union Street and Aberdeen Inspired, it’s great to see all the passion for Aberdeen shine through and we are reaping the beginnings of the rewards.

“If Trinity is doing well Union Street is doing well and the knock-on effect can only be better for Aberdeen.”

Conversation