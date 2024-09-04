‘Start your journey here’: Centre boss reveals reason independents are thriving in the Trinity

Aberdeen Trinity Centre management have vowed to keep giving local businesses a platform as part of their long-term strategy for success.

It comes as shopping centre boss, Kenny Bruce, hails independent traders as a “fundamental” part of one of their most successful weekends this year.

The 36-year-old said start-ups such as Shot ‘n’ Roll and Resting Brunch Face had customers “queuing out the door” on Sunday.

It resulted in a 34 per cent rise in footfall year on year at the weekend, which has “delighted” Kenny and his staff at the Union Street shopping centre.

Following the successful end to the week, he has attributed that success to independent businesses, working in tandem with big-name high street retailers.

Kenny has worked there for over 12 years – recently being promoted to Trinity Centre manager.

He says giving start-ups a leg up is a part of their identity in Aberdeen, and that Trinity is “proud” to give them a platform to succeed.

‘This is the platform we provide’

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he explained how they help new and local businesses find their feet.

He said: “All of our local shops we have here at the centre are fundamental to what we want to achieve.

“The national brands also play a huge part, you can attract other types of people through Primark, Poundland, The Works and everything else.

“They’re key national high-street retailers.”

He continued: “But, the likes of Shot ‘n’ Roll, Resting Brunch Face, Dream Beauty and Heather’s Woodcraft, these shops allow that essence of local to grow.

“Heather’s is a great example, she started as a weekend stall space.

“It was initially extended for six months then for year.

“She then came into a place where she was confident she was turning into a retailer – not just someone who sold things out of her garage.

“Now she is in a full-fledged retail unit – a proper shop. She sees herself as a retailer now – not just a weekend crafter.

“That is the platform that we can provide for local people.”

Aberdeen Trinity Centre enjoys booming sales weekend

Enterprises looking to start in the Granite City are privy to a number of benefits in the Trinity Centre.

Kenny explained that rookie traders can access favourable business rates and flexible floor space within the centre.

Experts are also on hand to help with their online presence and business engagement practices.

Now the Trinity Centre is reaping the rewards, says Kenny.

“We can provide that support – allowing local businesses and talent to grow,” he adds.

“Local is always looking out for local. That’s the unique selling point we are trying to push.

“On Sunday, Resting Brunch Face had unlimited breakfast for a set price, it was queued out of the door. It was fully booked.

“Footfall on the weekend was up 34 per cent year-on-year.

“That is the sort of narrative we are looking for.

Aberdeen businesses pulling together for success

The Press and Journal recently ran an investigation to see how independent Aberdeen’s high street really is.

The Trinity Centre has the highest percentage of independent units across all of the shopping centres.

Of 21 units, we found that eight of are filled by independent business.

Kenny hopes that the influx of new local enterprises will positively impact the city centre.

He said: “It makes me proud that the work we are doing is helping regenerate faith in the city centre.”

Kenny said he is keen to get involved and do what they can to help improve the city.

“We are working closely with other entities such as Our Union Street and Aberdeen Inspired, it’s great to see all the passion for Aberdeen shine through and we are reaping the beginnings of the rewards.

“If Trinity is doing well Union Street is doing well and the knock-on effect can only be better for Aberdeen.”

