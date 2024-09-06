Diversion in place as road at Aberdeen beach shuts

A well-used route that links Aberdeen beach and the city centre has been closed as works get under way.

Accommodation Road, which is situated between the Beach Esplanade and Golf Road/Park Road, is now shut due to works being carried out by Scottish Water.

The road has had traffic cones and signs in place to divert cars past a drain for a few weeks now, but a Scottish Water spokesperson said the issue was only reported to them at the “end of last week”.

Works have now begun on “repairs to defective tarmac around a manhole”, meaning diversions have been put in place and no direct link between the beach and Pittodrie Stadium.

Cars travelling from Bridge of Don and from the A90, including Fraserburgh and Peterhead, will now have to go either via King Street – past Aberdeen University – or continue down the Beach Boulevard if they are going to the city centre.

‘We apologise to road users for any inconvenience’

The Scottish Water spokesperson said it had taken so long to start the works due to survey work having to be carried out to “determine the scope of works” needed.

They added: “We apologise to road users for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Aberdeen City Council confirmed the works did not involve them – although it was their signs that initially warned drivers and cones that surrounded the drains.

Cash-strapped council could put future Aberdeen Beach masterplan work ‘on hold’