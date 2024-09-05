Nurses reunite in Aberdeen where they had ‘amazing start’ to careers 60 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nurses reunite in Aberdeen where they had ‘amazing start’ to careers 60 years ago

The group all started their nursing training at ARI in September 1964.

By Ellie Milne
Group photos of retired nurses at 60th anniversary reunion
The former nurses celebrated the 60th anniversary of the start of their nursing training at the Atholl Hotel on Thursday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Photos captured over the past 60 years were on display at the Atholl Hotel as former Aberdeen nurses came together to mark a special anniversary.

The group started their nursing training at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) on September 14, 1964 – and went on to have fulfilling careers in the city and further afield.

On Thursday, 17 of them reunited at the King’s Gate hotel to reminisce and celebrate the 60th anniversary of when they first met.

Photo of nurses at a dance in 1967
The newly qualified nurses pictured in 1967. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The trainees spent the final months of 1964 living at The Elms, opposite Albyn School, and “trekking” to ARI each day to learn all they needed to know about the world of nursing.

“The close contact with our fellow students meant that we were able to share a special camaraderie,” retired nurse Heather McDonald shared.

“We supported each other through good times with lots of laughter and cried together when faced with difficult and traumatic situations.”

Heather McDonald
Heather McDonald worked in London and Kenya after training in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

After three years of hard work, the class qualified as Registered General Nurses (RGN) and went their separate ways.

Aberdeen nurses reunite to celebrate 60 years since meeting

While some stayed in the Granite City, others headed across the border and even overseas.

Great-grandmother Ada Pratt trained in orthopaedics in Edinburgh before moving to Rochdale where she eventually became a sister at the stroke unit.

“I loved every minute of nursing,” she shared.

Board of photos
Photos from nurse reunions in years gone by. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Heather decided to specialise in midwifery and completed her training at Queen Charlotte and Chelsea Hospital in London – a time she said was comparable to the “true to life” Call the Midwife series.

As well as treating some famous families, she was witness to the early development of the scan.

“It was amazing to see history in the making,” she added.

Group of nurses pictured in 1997
The group pictured in 1997 – 30 years after they qualified. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Fellow nurses Bill Morgan and Sheena Yule spent their careers caring for communities in the north-east.

Before he retired in 2010, Bill spent 18 years in nursing and nurse education for the NHS and 29 years in occupational health.

Sheena also specialised as a midwife, a role she worked in across Aberdeen and Inverurie, before she had her own three children.

When she returned to work, she found herself back in the wards of ARI, this time on night duty in intensive care.

Bill Morgan
Bill Morgan, 78, worked as a nurse in the north-east for 47 years. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Nursing across the world

The qualifying class of 1967 have reunited in Aberdeen for anniversaries throughout their careers and retirement – which have all been captured on camera.

Back in the city where it all began on Thursday, they had the opportunity to share memories from the past 60 years and stories from those early training days in Aberdeen.

For Anne Milne, the city is also where she retired from her nursing career after a number of years in a health visitor role.

She had previously moved to London to do midwifery at Guy Hospital and also spent time working in Liverpool, Brighton and at the London Clinic.

Photos display
Photos taken during the nurses’ training years in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

An “amazing start” in nursing at ARI led to Alison Milligan working as a midwife in Africa before she moved to Canada to be a nursing administrator at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal.

Heather also travelled overseas to work at The Nairobi Hospital in Kenya as a sister on a female surgical ward.

“This was the experience of a lifetime,” she said. “A totally different culture and country and I fell in love with it.”

She eventually ended up back in Aberdeen, based at the newly opened Denburn Health Centre, before the “nurse’s curse” – a bad back – forced her to retire after a 40-year career.

