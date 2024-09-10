Police called about aggressive dog in Boddam week before attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police called about aggressive dog in Boddam week before attack

A man and a woman were taken to hospital after a dog attack on Saturday.

By Ellie Milne
Police on Boddam street
Police pictured in Boddam following a dog attack on Saturday. Image: Buchan Live.

Police received a call about a dog acting aggressively towards its owner a week before it attacked her and a friend in Boddam, it has emerged.

Officers first visited the Claymore Crescent property, near Peterhead, on August 31 after concerns were raised about the dog’s behaviour.

However, it is understood that the owner of the American bulldog cross named Buddy did not require medical treatment or request assistance from police at the time.

The dog turned on his owner in her garden the following week with police called again at about 4pm on Saturday.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for “serious” injuries.

It is also believed a man – a friend of the woman – stepped in to help her during the ordeal which left him hurt, although not seriously wounded.

Police called to Boddam dog attack

Armed police at the scene had to corner the dangerous dog before it was seized and destroyed by a veterinarian.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Saturday, September 7, police received a report a man and woman had been attacked by a dog in Claymore Crescent, Boddam.

“Officers attended and both injured parties were taken to hospital.

“The dog has since been destroyed and inquiries remain ongoing.”

Nobody has been arrested or charged in connection with the incident and a second dog, Buddy’s mother – who was not involved in the attack – remains at the property.

The circumstances, including prior contact between the dog’s owner and Police Scotland, have been referred to the constabulary’s Professional Standards Department (PSD) for review.

Conversation