Police called about aggressive dog in Boddam week before attack

Police received a call about a dog acting aggressively towards its owner a week before it attacked her and a friend in Boddam, it has emerged.

Officers first visited the Claymore Crescent property, near Peterhead, on August 31 after concerns were raised about the dog’s behaviour.

However, it is understood that the owner of the American bulldog cross named Buddy did not require medical treatment or request assistance from police at the time.

The dog turned on his owner in her garden the following week with police called again at about 4pm on Saturday.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for “serious” injuries.

It is also believed a man – a friend of the woman – stepped in to help her during the ordeal which left him hurt, although not seriously wounded.

Police called to Boddam dog attack

Armed police at the scene had to corner the dangerous dog before it was seized and destroyed by a veterinarian.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Saturday, September 7, police received a report a man and woman had been attacked by a dog in Claymore Crescent, Boddam.

“Officers attended and both injured parties were taken to hospital.

“The dog has since been destroyed and inquiries remain ongoing.”

Nobody has been arrested or charged in connection with the incident and a second dog, Buddy’s mother – who was not involved in the attack – remains at the property.

The circumstances, including prior contact between the dog’s owner and Police Scotland, have been referred to the constabulary’s Professional Standards Department (PSD) for review.