Cash-saving closures could bring Northfield schools, community hubs and library together in one huge building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cash-saving closures could bring Northfield schools, community hubs and library together in one huge building

Northfield Academy, Mastrick Library and feeder schools in the area could all be merged as part of the shake-up.

By Denny Andonova
The Northfield schools could be brought under one roof - along with community hubs.
The Northfield schools could be brought under one roof - along with community hubs. Image: DC Thomson

Schools, community centres and Mastrick Library could all be closed as Aberdeen City Council investigates bringing various Northfield services together at one huge complex.

This is the latest radical ploy from cash-strapped local authority top brass, who have revealed the running costs of several community facilities.

Last year six primary schools in Northfield came under threat of being mothballed due to falling pupil numbers.

Bramble Brae, Heathryburn, Manor Park, Muirfield, Quarryhill and Westpark were all deemed “inefficient to run” as a significant amount of space was being left unused.

Manor Park School at Danestone Circle
Manor Park School at Danestone Circle is among the schools under threat of closure. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A fresh dossier has revealed these cost the council nearly £3.5 million a year to run.

And now city leaders are considering putting all of them – and other community services in the Northfield area – under the same roof to slash that.

How did this all begin?

This latest scheme has its roots in the plans to consolidate Northfield primary schools.

A report from 2023 revealed there is a “significant” overprovision, with rolls dwindling year on year.

Numbers at Bramble Brae School are expected to fall to 65% of its capacity by 2028, while Muirfield School is expected to eventually drop to 27%.

Two pupils head to Heathryburn School in Northfield. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

Three feeder schools at Bridge of Don have also been primed to be merged into a potential super-school for the same reasons.

However, documents say this has now been paused as the council focuses on finding the best solution for the ones in Northfield.

The idea for a shake-up grew arms and legs last year when it emerged that Northfield Academy had potentially risky Raac concrete panels in its roof.

The front page of the Evening Express highlighting the Aberdeen council homes found to have RAAC in Torry. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Council accountants began wondering whether it was worth shelling out millions of pounds on repairs, when a replacement building could instead be erected.

It was decided to look into accommodating both Northfield primary schools and a possible replacement academy all in the one facility.

What has happened now?

The idea has now gone even further, with council officers suggesting there might be scope to combine the schools with other community services too.

These include family centres, libraries and community halls in Northfield – all of which could end up under the same roof in one huge complex.

Northfield Academy could be merged with other primary schools and community facilities in the area. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Officers reckon this would slash the council’s expenditure on underused public buildings, while still preserving all of the services amid budget cuts.

And to help councillors decide which should be mothballed – and which are worth saving – they have prepared an area-wide review of the local authority’s assets.

And what could close?

Council chiefs are expected to review the list – which includes the running costs for each of the buildings – at a meeting on Thursday.

Facilities at Middlefield, Mastrick, Cummings Park, Northfield and Heathryfold will all be considered for closure and relocation by finance bosses.

Mastrick Library and the adjacent community centre are among those facing the axe, with a combined annual cost of £90,826.

Mastrick Library could be closed as part of the shake-up. Image: by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

What do you make of the Northfield plans? Let us know in our comments section below

The Len Ironside Centre for people with learning disabilities, as well as the Williamson and the Quarry family centres could be shut too.

Costing councillors nearly £48,000 each year, Northfield’s community centre on Byron Square is also under threat.

And in a shock move, the £2.6m Middlefield Community Project hub which opened just five years ago is also on the line.

The community centre offers a range of health, children’s and nursery services. In picture (L-R): Harold Skoczkloda (4), Elizabeth Barry (Chair of Middlefield Community project), Abi Horne (3), Councillor Jenny Laing, Amber Dorocinska (4), Susan Hisplop (Vice Chair Middlefield Community project), Justice Thomson (4).

Documents add: “This [review] will allow a more complete picture to be developed of the public services currently being delivered within this community, and how these will require to be delivered in future to meet the needs of the community.

“Taking a place-based approach to service delivery provides opportunities for more holistic support to families and communities.

“For example, delivering a range of services from the same building, and ensuring that the right services are available at the right time and in the right place.”

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Baton and knuckle-duster off Aberdeen streets as weapons seized
Ross and Anna have hit out at the "misleading" report. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
Castleton Farm tour: Owners hit back over accusation of 'cramped' living conditions
ambulance ARI
NHS Grampian in ‘extremely challenging’ position with predicted £82.5m overspend
In memory of Ben Bradford, left, his dad Mike and brother Alex take to the pitch.
Dons legends turn out to help raise £14k in memory of Cove 'number 14',…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. 120mph suspected drink-driver jumped out of vehicle and provoked foot pursuit. Picture shows; Liam Taylor outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 10/09/2024
120mph suspected drink-driver jumped out of smoking vehicle and sparked police chase
Northern Belle locomotive
'Britain's poshest train' may scrap visits to Aberdeen after trip cancelled three times
To go with story by Denitsa Andonova. ?20m to revitalise Peterhead town centre. Picture shows; Peterhead town centre. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Denny Andonova/DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
Peterhead's £20m levelling up fund at risk in review of ‘empty promises'
Police on Boddam street
Police called about aggressive dog in Boddam week before attack
Stephen Barr
Banker jailed for conning 81-year-old dementia sufferer out of £18,000
Pennan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Dismay as 'sombre black shed' approved at Pennan despite fears it will ruin views…

Conversation