Car veers off the A92 in early morning crash near Charleston flyover

A car has veered off the road on the A92.

Reports of a car crashing into a lamppost near Charleston flyover on the A92 were received at around 8.30am today.

The road is understood to be closed and a diversion is in place as vehicle recovery is in progress.

Emergency services are currently in attendance.

At the time of the crash, the car veered off the road and into a nearby lamppost.

Currently, there have been no reports of injuries.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

