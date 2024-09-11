Mint Velvet welcomes customers to its new Union Square store

Mint Velvet has opened a new store in Union Square – much to the delight of Aberdonians.

The womenswear retailer opened its third Scottish branch on Wednesday in the former Joules store on the ground floor of the shopping centre.

The much-anticipated arrival of the store in Aberdeen means north-east residents will no longer have to travel down to Edinburgh or Glasgow to get their fashion fix.

The brand is all about “relaxed glamour” which is reflected in the new store through its interiors and statement pieces.

Founders Liz, Lisa and Jane came up with the idea for Mint Velvet in 2009, over cups of fresh mint tea at Liz’s kitchen table.

The trio desired luxurious, effortless pieces they could just “slip on”, which they has been unable to find on the high street.

Aberdeen store manager Molly Massie said the store had welcomed hundreds of shoppers through its doors since opening in the morning.

She said: “It’s been so busy with people coming in to take a look at our pieces. One customer said, ‘It’s the best thing to happen to Aberdeen’.”

“Others told us it’s what Aberdeen has been missing and that they often have to travel down south to shop.

“We hope to be here for a long time.”

Molly said in the run-up to the store opening she had never seen so much hype, noting “it was one of the most anticipated store openings we’ve ever had”.

Describing the collection, one of the staff said they “wanted to make women look and feel their best” when they entered the store.

The Aberdeen branch has staple pieces and other luxury items to mix and match for a fashionable wardrobe.

Mint Velvet is located between Zara and The North Face in Union Square.