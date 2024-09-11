Mint Velvet welcomes customers to its new Union Square store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mint Velvet welcomes customers to its new Union Square store

Hundreds of customers visited the new womenswear store on its opening day.

By Ross Hempseed
Shopfront of new Mint Velvet store in Union Square
Mint Velvet in Aberdeen's Union Square. Image: Supplied.

Mint Velvet has opened a new store in Union Square – much to the delight of Aberdonians.

The womenswear retailer opened its third Scottish branch on Wednesday in the former Joules store on the ground floor of the shopping centre.

The much-anticipated arrival of the store in Aberdeen means north-east residents will no longer have to travel down to Edinburgh or Glasgow to get their fashion fix.

The brand is all about “relaxed glamour” which is reflected in the new store through its interiors and statement pieces.

Inside Mint Velvet store in Aberdeen
Statement pieces hang on the racks at the new Mint Velvet. Image: Supplied.

Founders Liz, Lisa and Jane came up with the idea for Mint Velvet in 2009, over cups of fresh mint tea at Liz’s kitchen table.

The trio desired luxurious, effortless pieces they could just “slip on”, which they has been unable to find on the high street.

Aberdeen store manager Molly Massie said the store had welcomed hundreds of shoppers through its doors since opening in the morning.

Molly Massie
Manager Molly Massie. Image: Mint Velvet

She said: “It’s been so busy with people coming in to take a look at our pieces. One customer said, ‘It’s the best thing to happen to Aberdeen’.”

Mint Velvet opens in Union Square

“Others told us it’s what Aberdeen has been missing and that they often have to travel down south to shop.

“We hope to be here for a long time.”

Molly said in the run-up to the store opening she had never seen so much hype, noting “it was one of the most anticipated store openings we’ve ever had”.

Clothes on display in Mint Velvet in Aberdeen
Fashionable pieces line the walls of the new store. Image: Mint Velvet.

Describing the collection, one of the staff said they “wanted to make women look and feel their best” when they entered the store.

The Aberdeen branch has staple pieces and other luxury items to mix and match for a fashionable wardrobe.

Mint Velvet is located between Zara and The North Face in Union Square.

