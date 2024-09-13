Aberdeen v Motherwell: Can the Dons make it 10 out of 10? Plus, Dons Score Predictor League match-day 5 info

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen v Motherwell: Can the Dons make it 10 out of 10? Plus, Dons Score Predictor League match-day 5 info

We look at the talking points ahead of Aberdeen's Premiership match against Motherwell on Saturday.

Can Dimitar Mitov help Aberdeen to another win? Image: DC Thomson.
By Danny Law

Aberdeen have enjoyed a remarkable start to the season with nine wins out of nine in all competitions.

They return to action following the international break with the visit of a Motherwell side who sit in fifth spot following wins against Hearts and St Johnstone.

The Dons will be hoping to maintain that early season momentum but Stuart Kettlewell’s side will also head into the Pittodrie clash with plenty of confidence.

Is Dimitar Mitov the best Dons goalkeeper since Danny Ward?

New goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has been a major reason behind the positive start to the new campaign.

A summer acquisition from St Johnstone, Mitov has kept five clean sheets in eight games for the Dons.

He made a massive impact in Aberdeen’s final game before the break, keeping out Ronan Hale’s penalty with a magnificent save in the 1-0 win at Ross County.

Mitov also enjoyed a very productive international break, chalking up another two shut outs for Bulgaria in a 0-0 draw with Belarus and a 1-0 win against Northern Ireland.

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov celebrates at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNE
A reliable goalkeeper is a massive asset to any team and the 27-year-old has seamlessly slotted into life with the Dons.

Could he be the best Aberdeen goalkeeper since Danny Ward’s impressive loan spell at the club during the 2015-16 season?

Will Duk be involved this weekend?

Aberdeen made the surprise announcement last weekend that attacker Duk was back training with the Dons after apologising to the club’s management and players after going AWOL.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin said Duk has been “giving 100% in every training session” since being reintegrated back into the squad.

Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates after scoring against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Could he be included this weekend or will the Cape Verde international be made to wait for a return to a match-day squad?

Nisbet or Sokler to lead the line?

One of the major decisions for Thelin this weekend could be who leads the line.

Kevin Nisbet has come off the bench against Kilmarnock and Ross County, scoring a dramatic late winner against the Staggies.

The on-loan Millwall striker has spoken of his desire to finish top scorer in the Premiership this season – which he won’t be able to do unless he is regularly starting games.

Ester Sokler has started every league game so far this season but the four goals he has netted so far came in the Premier Sports Cup group campaign.

The Slovenian striker was replaced at half time in Dingwall and he may find himself on the bench this weekend with Nisbet making his first Dons start.

Enter our new Dons Score Predictor League!

We have launched our new Dons Score Predictor League, where readers can win £100 for guessing the correct scoreline for each of Aberdeen’s Premiership matches in the 2024/25 season.

As well as a correct result for each league fixture seeing contestants entered into a £100 cash draw, a right answer will also earn them 1 point in our Dons Score Predictor League table – with the highest points scorer over the campaign winning a whopping £1,903.

The Dons Score Predictor League is open to Evening Express print readers and our online subscribers.

To ensure you’re a paying reader, you need to know the upcoming game password to fill in the entry form – which will be included in this pre-game talking points piece for each Premiership match.

The password for the Aberdeen v Motherwell game on Saturday is “Nisbet”.

You can find the form to enter your score prediction here –  with the deadline for game 5 entries noon on Saturday.

Our writers’ predictions for this weekend’s game are…

Sean Wallace: Aberdeen 2-1 Motherwell 

Paul Third: Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell

Paul Chalk: Aberdeen 2-1 Motherwell

Danny Law: Aberdeen 1-0 Motherwell

 

