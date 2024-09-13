Aberdeen v Motherwell: Can the Dons make it 10 out of 10? Plus, Dons Score Predictor League match-day 5 info

Aberdeen have enjoyed a remarkable start to the season with nine wins out of nine in all competitions.

They return to action following the international break with the visit of a Motherwell side who sit in fifth spot following wins against Hearts and St Johnstone.

The Dons will be hoping to maintain that early season momentum but Stuart Kettlewell’s side will also head into the Pittodrie clash with plenty of confidence.

Is Dimitar Mitov the best Dons goalkeeper since Danny Ward?

New goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has been a major reason behind the positive start to the new campaign.

A summer acquisition from St Johnstone, Mitov has kept five clean sheets in eight games for the Dons.

He made a massive impact in Aberdeen’s final game before the break, keeping out Ronan Hale’s penalty with a magnificent save in the 1-0 win at Ross County.

Mitov also enjoyed a very productive international break, chalking up another two shut outs for Bulgaria in a 0-0 draw with Belarus and a 1-0 win against Northern Ireland.

A reliable goalkeeper is a massive asset to any team and the 27-year-old has seamlessly slotted into life with the Dons.

Could he be the best Aberdeen goalkeeper since Danny Ward’s impressive loan spell at the club during the 2015-16 season?

Will Duk be involved this weekend?

Aberdeen made the surprise announcement last weekend that attacker Duk was back training with the Dons after apologising to the club’s management and players after going AWOL.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin said Duk has been “giving 100% in every training session” since being reintegrated back into the squad.

Could he be included this weekend or will the Cape Verde international be made to wait for a return to a match-day squad?

Nisbet or Sokler to lead the line?

One of the major decisions for Thelin this weekend could be who leads the line.

Kevin Nisbet has come off the bench against Kilmarnock and Ross County, scoring a dramatic late winner against the Staggies.

The on-loan Millwall striker has spoken of his desire to finish top scorer in the Premiership this season – which he won’t be able to do unless he is regularly starting games.

Ester Sokler has started every league game so far this season but the four goals he has netted so far came in the Premier Sports Cup group campaign.

The Slovenian striker was replaced at half time in Dingwall and he may find himself on the bench this weekend with Nisbet making his first Dons start.

Enter our new Dons Score Predictor League!

We have launched our new Dons Score Predictor League, where readers can win £100 for guessing the correct scoreline for each of Aberdeen’s Premiership matches in the 2024/25 season.

As well as a correct result for each league fixture seeing contestants entered into a £100 cash draw, a right answer will also earn them 1 point in our Dons Score Predictor League table – with the highest points scorer over the campaign winning a whopping £1,903.

The Dons Score Predictor League is open to Evening Express print readers and our online subscribers.

To ensure you’re a paying reader, you need to know the upcoming game password to fill in the entry form – which will be included in this pre-game talking points piece for each Premiership match.

The password for the Aberdeen v Motherwell game on Saturday is “Nisbet”.

You can find the form to enter your score prediction here – with the deadline for game 5 entries noon on Saturday.

Our writers’ predictions for this weekend’s game are…

Sean Wallace: Aberdeen 2-1 Motherwell

Paul Third: Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell

Paul Chalk: Aberdeen 2-1 Motherwell

Danny Law: Aberdeen 1-0 Motherwell