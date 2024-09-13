We meet locals celebrating return of Huntly cinema after 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We meet locals celebrating return of Huntly cinema after 50 years

The Aberdeenshire town had been deprived of the silver screen for more than five decades.

By Isaac Buchan
Huntly cinema at opening day.
Scores of Aberdeenshire residents came to enjoy the first ever screening at Huntly's freshly opened cinema. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson.

It’s been more than 50 years since Huntly residents have had the chance to take a trip to the cinema on their doorstep.

The Playhouse Cinema on Gordon Street closed its doors in 1970 – the year Love Story, starring a young Tommy Lee Jones, topped the box office.

And more than half a century on, locals finally got the chance to rekindle their own love story with the silver screen as the long-awaited Number 30 had its opening night.

Huntly’s cinema on Gordon Street, which used to be called the Palace in 1932 and then from 1935 the Playhouse. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A sell-out crowd filled the theatre, inside the newly revamped community hub to watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, perhaps appropriate for a building brought back from the dead.

And I popped along to hear from excited locals as the screen burst into life for the first time in decades.

Eager film fans await the new Beetlejuice film to begin. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Eager film fans await the new Beetlejuice film to begin. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

Eager film buffs arrive early doors

I arrived to Number 30 a whole 45 minutes before the film was scheduled to start… and I wasn’t even the first one there!

Holly and Greig Robertson were the first pair through the doors of the new Huntly cinema, and had travelled from Insch to take in the spectacle.

Holly and Greig were the first to arrive on opening night. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Holly and Greig were the first to arrive on opening night. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

“It’s absolutely phenomenal,” Holly beamed.

“Having something for entertainment in Huntly is huge for the area.”

As the cafe, which is not fully open yet, fills up with film buffs, I chat to Kevin and Carol McKen, and Hilda Fulton, about the new cinema right on their doorstep.

Until this very night, the trio had had to drive for miles to watch the latest blockbusters – with their nearest options being in Elgin, Peterhead and Aberdeen.

The trio were delighted to have a cinema back in Huntly. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC
The trio were delighted to have a cinema back in Huntly. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC

“It’s very exciting. It’s a novelty to be out on a Thursday night in Huntly!” Kevin smiles.

Carol chimes in: “It’s a good addition to the town, and hopefully can bring people from outwith Huntly to come to the town centre.”

‘I remember going to the Playhouse Cinema – it’s so great to have one in Huntly again’

Also here at the cinema’s opening night are Huntly locals Sara and Rob Chitty.

Sara and Rob enjoy a coffee before the feature film starts. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Sara and Rob enjoy a coffee before the feature film starts. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

Sara tells me she had been many a time to the Playhouse when it was open, but couldn’t remember exactly what film she had saw. After all, it closed 54 years ago.

“I went to the original cinema and that was great,” she reminisces.

“It takes a while to get to Aberdeen from here, so it’s nice we have one back in Huntly.

“This will be fantastic to bring the grandchildren to, and to have it on your doorstep is even better.”

Meet the team behind Huntly cinema’s opening night

As the clock ticks towards the film starting at 7:30pm, Huntly Development Trust (HDT) volunteers are hard at work to make sure things are running smoothly.

Debbie Haefner, the interim manager at Number 30, manages to find a quick minute to chat with me in amongst all the buzz and excitement of opening night.

Debbie is delighted that all of the team's hard work seems to of paid off. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Debbie is delighted that all of the team’s hard work seems to of paid off. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

“It’s been a long time coming, there’s been a lot of hard work and effort put in,” she tells me.

“We’re so glad it’s finally open.

“It’s amazing to hear the buzz around the place. The excitement behind the counter is great.

“We couldn’t have done it without the volunteers.”

‘It’s usually not this vibrant on a Thursday night!’

Jill Andrews has also given up her time for HDT, as a volunteer architect.

She is here with her daughter Annie, and they are “delighted” to see Huntly locals turn out in their droves to the new cinema.

Jill and Annie were just two of the excited locals who packed out the cinema at Number 30. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Jill and Annie were just two of the excited locals who packed out the cinema at Number 30. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

“It’s usually not this vibrant on a Thursday!” Jill laughs.

Number 30 grand opening a long time coming

After the closure of Cruickshanks furniture store in 2018, the future of Number 30 at The Square hung in the balance.

The listed landmark stood empty, without a purpose and slowly slipping into ruin.

Number 30 was taken on by volunteer group Huntly Development Trust, to turn it into a community landmark. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Number 30 was taken on by volunteer group Huntly Development Trust, to turn it into a community landmark. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

HDT, however, were determined to do something.

They managed to buy the building in 2019, and after securing £3 million in funding they began to turn the town’s dreams into a reality.

And despite facing the pandemic, and many, many construction hurdles, the trust’s vision has come to life in the form of a vibrant, bustling community hub.

Before entering the screen, cinema-goers are greeted with both the modern and long-standing architecture of Number 30. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Before entering the screen, cinema-goers are greeted with both the modern and long-standing architecture of Number 30. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Six years ago when they first picked up the project, volunteers perhaps had their doubts about the size of their success.

But the sight of that sold-out theatre, bursting with energy and excitement, was the Hollywood ending they had surely been hoping for.

