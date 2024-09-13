Revealed: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin gives timeline for Duk’s return to first team action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Revealed: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin gives timeline for Duk’s return to first team action

Aberdeen manger Thelin says Duk has returned in 'good shape' and is 'giving everything' in training sessions.

By Sean Wallace
Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on September 13, 2024. Image: SNS
Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has challenged returning striker Duk to fight for the club in his bid to reignite his Pittodrie career.

Cape Verde international Duk returned to the Dons during the recent international break after almost three months AWOL.

Duk’s absence from Pittodrie over the summer was the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings by the club.

Attacker Duk said in June he wanted to be sold by Aberdeen during the summer transfer window.

However that transfer did not happen and the 24-year-old returned to Pittodrie a week after the window closed.

Despite Duk’s recent indiscretion, Thelin believes the attacker will go on to have a bright career.

Thelin revealed he had a positive telephone discussion with Duk before the attacker returned to the Granite City.

The Dons manager confirmed Duk returned in “good shape” and is “giving everything” during training sessions.

Thelin says Duk will be in contention to make his first team return soon.

However the Cape Verde international is unlikely to be in the squad to face Motherwell on Saturday as Thelin says he needs time to adapt to the Dons’ new style of play.

And the Dons boss has warned Duk will not just walk back into his in-form team- he will have to earn his place.

Returning attacker Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on September 13, 2024. Image: SNS
Returning attacker Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

He said: “So far I can tell everyone Duk is giving everything he can on the training session, so that’s where we are right now.

“Players can have different dreams or long-term goals as everyone has in some way.

“However the most important thing is that players when they are here should fight for the club and the team they belong to.

“We don’t just give players the chance, they have to deserve the chance.

“So everybody has to work hard and try to improve every week, every training session.

“And it’s the same situation for Duk as for everybody else.

“It will take time for Duk to be on the pitch.

“Duk is in good shape, he’s fit.

“But maybe not for this game (Motherwell) as it’s also the football conditioning and the timing with the teammates.

“He’s going to take some time, but I think quite soon he can be ready to compete for a position inside the squad.”

Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on September 13, 2024. Image: SNS
Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on September 13, 2024. Image: SNS

‘A big career in front of him’

Duk is contracted to Aberdeen until next summer and will be free to speak to other clubs when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Duk had been looking to force a move away from the Dons and refused to return for pre-season.

It is understood Aberdeen dismissed low offers for the striker before the window closed.

Duk’s former club Benfica will be due 50% of any transfer fee.

Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on September 13, 2024. Image: SNS
Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on September 13, 2024. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “I can’t explain the whole process, but it was a good dialogue and then he ended up here

“We talked on the phone before he arrived back and it was a good chat.

“He’s smiling and he’s happy. I think it’s good that he’s back.

“He’s a young guy who has a big career in front of him, so he should be happy and focus on his performance and improving.

“He’s also come into a good squad, a good team, a good dressing room, so I think he’s going to be fine.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a training session in preparation for the match against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a training session in preparation for the match against Motherwell. Image: SNS

‘It’s about how much passion he shows’

Signed from Benfica in summer 2022, Duk had a superb debut season at Pittodrie where he netted 18 goals in all competitions.

That form earned Duk Aberdeen’s player of the year award for 2022-23.

However he failed to hit the same heights last season and scored only seven goals.

Duk going AWOL came as Thelin began his career at Pittodrie having arrived from Swedish club Elfsborg.

Thelin refuses to dwell on Duk’s actions during the summer.

Aberdeen’s Duk holds off Celtic’s Callum McGregor and Yang Hyun-Jun during the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final match at Hampden in April. Image: SNS.

He said: “You can’t change the past, we have to focus on the future.

“Now we have to be optimistic about the situation.

“I don’t know if forgive is the right word, but I think we are all Aberdeen supporters and we want the best for the club.

“Duk is one of our players who’s going to wear the shirt and the most important thing is he gives 100%.

“That’s the demand we have for everyone, the staff and the players, that now we are here, now we have the focus here.

“Then what happens in the future is another thing.

“It’s about how much passion he shows and how he trains.

“Already he’s shown a lot of good qualities and he’s integrated really well with the squad.

“So for us, it can be a good injection for the future.”

