Aberdeen roads to close for Robert Gordon’s parade

Several roads in Aberdeen city centre will be temporarily closed for a school procession on Thursday.

Pupils and staff from Robert Gordon’s College will leave the school building at about 11am to walk to St Nicholas Kirk.

Almost 1,000 people will attend a service at the church to mark Founder’s Day – a celebration of the school being founded by Robert Gordon in 1750.

Schoolhill, Back Wynd and Harriet Street will all be closed to traffic during this time.

This means access to the Back Wynd taxi rank and Harriet Street car park will also be restricted.

Road closures for Robert Gordon’s College procession

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed a temporary traffic restriction order will be in place from around 11am.

An update from the council states: “On Thursday, September 19, Robert Gordon’s College celebrate their Founder’s Day with a service in the Kirk of St Nicholas.

“The pupils and staff will process to the kirk along Schoolhill and Back Wynd from 11am-11.15am.”

The estimated number of participants for the procession is 985.

The school group will walk east along Schoolhill after leaving the school and then head along Back Wynd.

From there, they will enter St Nicholas Kirk via the west gates.

It is understood the road closures will be lifted once the service has ended and everyone has returned to school.