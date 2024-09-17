Aberdeen roads to close for Robert Gordon’s parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen roads to close for Robert Gordon’s parade

Access to a city-centre car park will be restricted as almost 1,000 pupils and staff walk to St Nicholas Kirk.

By Ellie Milne
Robert Gordon's College procession for Founder's Day
Robert Gordon's College celebrate Founder's Day annually. Pictured is the procession in 2011. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Several roads in Aberdeen city centre will be temporarily closed for a school procession on Thursday.

Pupils and staff from Robert Gordon’s College will leave the school building at about 11am to walk to St Nicholas Kirk.

Almost 1,000 people will attend a service at the church to mark Founder’s Day – a celebration of the school being founded by Robert Gordon in 1750.

Schoolhill, Back Wynd and Harriet Street will all be closed to traffic during this time.

This means access to the Back Wynd taxi rank and Harriet Street car park will also be restricted.

Road closures for Robert Gordon’s College procession

Robert Gordon's College locator of main entrance gate
Almost 1,000 pupils and staff will walk from Robert Gordon’s College to St Nicholas Kirk on Thursday morning. Image: DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed a temporary traffic restriction order will be in place from around 11am.

An update from the council states: “On Thursday, September 19, Robert Gordon’s College celebrate their Founder’s Day with a service in the Kirk of St Nicholas.

“The pupils and staff will process to the kirk along Schoolhill and Back Wynd from 11am-11.15am.”

The estimated number of participants for the procession is 985.

The school group will walk east along Schoolhill after leaving the school and then head along Back Wynd.

From there, they will enter St Nicholas Kirk via the west gates.

It is understood the road closures will be lifted once the service has ended and everyone has returned to school.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

B&M could be moving in to the former Peter Vardy dealership in Mastrick. Image: Scott Baxter / DC
Closed car showroom could be turned into new Aberdeen B&M shop
Christopher Adam. Image: DC Thomson
Suspected drink-driver gets another road ban - for exactly the same offence, on the…
A Game Called Malice starring Gray O'Brien. Image: Nobby Clark/The Company of Rebus.
Review: How does infamous Corrie baddie fare as Rebus in new Aberdeen show?
A police officer at the scene of the blaze in King Street, Peterhead. Image: DC Thomson.
Homes evacuated and fireman taken to hospital after 'deliberate' Peterhead blaze
Matthew Taylor admitted breaching his sex offences prevention order. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Sex offender jailed after trying to hide phone sex line history
Post Thumbnail
Man accused of Starbucks sex act claims he had 'fungal rash'
fire bucksburn recycling centre
Cause of blaze at Bucksburn Recycling Centre 'unknown'
A GoFundMe has been set up for Adam and his family. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Young Banff football star 'loses lower legs' in horror car crash
7
Piper Alpha memorial at Hazlehead Park
Families say trauma of Piper Alpha disaster should not be 'exploited' for drama series
Aberdeen's Coast Road
Owners fighting council land grab delay new Coast Road from Aberdeen's South Harbour

Conversation