Hollywood star joins Aberdeen school pipe band in New York Tartan Day Parade

Pupils from Robert Gordon’s College have been piping and drumming their way through New York City for Tartan Week.

And the youngsters were joined by Dougray Scott who got in the spirit of the event by wearing his kilt – and a Robert Gordon’s College baseball hat.

The star, who is famous for his roles in Mission Impossible II, Irvine Welsh’s Crime and Desperate Housewives, was the Grand Marshall for the 26th annual parade in Sixth Avenue.

Ahead of Saturday’s march, the award-winning actor filmed a good luck message for the pupils and told them to “have an amazing time”.

The Robert Gordon’s College Pipe Band and Highland Dancers were taking part in the world-renowned Tartan Day Parade for the first time in the school’s history.

The Tartan Week celebration of Scottish arts and culture emerged after the US Senate official declared April 6 Tartan Day in 1998, to honour the contributions that American Scots have made to the US.

Robert Gordon’s pupils celebrate Tartan Week

Around 90 pupils from the city centre school performed while a further 45 Gordonians and family members made the trip to New York to show their support.

Members of the RGC US Development Committee, who are all former pupils, have also been working on a programme of events to ensure the visitors can create “long-lasting memories”.

Robin Macpherson, head of college, filmed a video to keep the pupils still in Aberdeen updated on their trip.

He said: “This is an important trip for our pupils as they take to a global stage to showcase their musical and dancing talent, and I’m thrilled to be here alongside them.

“It’s a special moment in the history of the college and our pipe band.

“We are also very fortunate to have such a supportive former pupil community who are making the trip and, in many cases providing personal and corporate support to the events that are taking place over this fabulous weekend.

“We’re hugely grateful for the personal touches from everyone involved. It demonstrates the strong sense of community we have as we spend this special weekend together, supporting our pupils on such a memorable occasion.”