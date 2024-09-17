Huntly community save town from ‘banking desert’ fate as new hub announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly community save town from ‘banking desert’ fate as new hub announced

Four branches have closed in the Aberdeenshire town in recent years.

By Ross Hempseed
A new banking hub is coming to Huntly. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Huntly is set to welcome a new banking hub after a community campaign.

It’s a relief for locals, who feared the Aberdeenshire town would remain a ‘banking desert’ following the closure of Bank of Scotland last year.

The hub will be one of 15 set up across the UK and will have a counter service operated by the Post Office.

The old Bank of Scotland building in Huntly. Image: DC Thomson.

Staff from major banks will operate on rotation to provide customer support and access to services.

Deposit services will provide small businesses with facilities to access and pay in banknotes and coins in the scheme, which is being administered by ATM network Link and Cash Access UK.

It’s unknown when the new hub will open or where it will be located, but residents say it’s a welcome relief following the closure of four branches in recent years.

Huntly Community Council member Ian Little is “delighted it’s happening”.

Huntly Community Council ‘delighted’ by banking hub news

He told The P&J that for some residents, getting cash out has been “a nightmare” with no banks and no cash machines in the town centre.

He said: “We are happy it is happening. Banks here were used regularly and while I myself use online banking and find it excellent, you can’t do everything with it.

“You do need to see people face to face and travelling 30 or 40 miles is a long way just to ask a question.”

Mr Little, who owns two businesses, says firms have “found it difficult” when dealing in small cash.

He added: “Anything helps. There have been too many things closing down and the community has been pushing for this since the first bank closed.”

Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross said: “This is a hugely welcome announcement for Huntly and the surrounding area, which has become a banking desert since the town’s last branch closed in 2021.

“I’m delighted Link has confirmed the need for a hub in Huntly, which will be a great community asset, allowing in-person banking and advice.”

Harriet Cross outside the New Deer RBS branch due to close next week. Image: Scottish Conservatives.

The news comes as even more banks close across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire due to restructuring and banking challenges.

In the past two weeks alone, two banks have closed – TSB in Banff and Bank of Scotland in Ellon.

The following banks are to close within the next year:

  • RBS, New Deer – September 26
  • RBS, Aberdeen St Nicholas – October 10
  • TSB, Peterhead – October 22
  • RBS, Banff – May 8, 2025

Conversation