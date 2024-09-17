Huntly community save town from ‘banking desert’ fate as new hub announced

Huntly is set to welcome a new banking hub after a community campaign.

It’s a relief for locals, who feared the Aberdeenshire town would remain a ‘banking desert’ following the closure of Bank of Scotland last year.

The hub will be one of 15 set up across the UK and will have a counter service operated by the Post Office.

Staff from major banks will operate on rotation to provide customer support and access to services.

Deposit services will provide small businesses with facilities to access and pay in banknotes and coins in the scheme, which is being administered by ATM network Link and Cash Access UK.

It’s unknown when the new hub will open or where it will be located, but residents say it’s a welcome relief following the closure of four branches in recent years.

Huntly Community Council member Ian Little is “delighted it’s happening”.

Huntly Community Council ‘delighted’ by banking hub news

He told The P&J that for some residents, getting cash out has been “a nightmare” with no banks and no cash machines in the town centre.

He said: “We are happy it is happening. Banks here were used regularly and while I myself use online banking and find it excellent, you can’t do everything with it.

“You do need to see people face to face and travelling 30 or 40 miles is a long way just to ask a question.”

Mr Little, who owns two businesses, says firms have “found it difficult” when dealing in small cash.

He added: “Anything helps. There have been too many things closing down and the community has been pushing for this since the first bank closed.”

Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross said: “This is a hugely welcome announcement for Huntly and the surrounding area, which has become a banking desert since the town’s last branch closed in 2021.

“I’m delighted Link has confirmed the need for a hub in Huntly, which will be a great community asset, allowing in-person banking and advice.”

The news comes as even more banks close across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire due to restructuring and banking challenges.

In the past two weeks alone, two banks have closed – TSB in Banff and Bank of Scotland in Ellon.

The following banks are to close within the next year: