Highland League: EVERY Wednesday game previewed as Banks o’ Dee face Brechin City and managers hail new recruits

Ally Stark wants Banks o’ Dee to close the gap to Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City when the sides meet tonight – but Dayle Robertson says victory for the Hedgemen would be the perfect belated birthday present.

It is third versus first at Spain Park this evening, with Dee looking to reduce their eight-point deficit to Brechin – who have taken 28 points from a possible 30 this term.

Defender Stark, 26, said: “You always get a tough game against Brechin, there’s a reason why they’ve been one of the top two or three teams for the last few years.

“We know we have to be at our best to compete. On our day we can cause anyone problems, we’ve shown we can compete with anyone in the league.

“We’ve got the talent in our team to cause Brechin problems. Liam Duell has come in and done very well in the last few games (scoring six goals in four games), so hopefully he can keep that going.

“Even though it’s early you don’t want to give teams like Brechin a headstart.

“We’ve dropped some points we feel we shouldn’t have. We don’t want the gap to get any bigger and we want to close it as soon as possible.”

Robertson looks to keep good run going

Brechin striker Robertson, who turned 29 yesterday, is north football’s leading scorer with 12 goals in all competitions.

He said: “I suppose ultimately winning would be the ideal birthday present, although I was spoiled by my family.

“Banks o’ Dee isn’t an easy place to go and coming away with three points would be a big win for us.

“We’ve had Buckie and Fraserburgh away and have taken four points out of six, so if we could add to that against Banks o’ Dee that would be good.

“We want to keep our unbeaten record. Nobody wants to lose games so hopefully we can keep that going.

“If we keep our standards up then we’ve got every chance to keep the run going.”

Perth-based Robertson joined Brechin in the summer from East of Scotland League side Jeanfield Swift and has been pleased with his start at his new club.

The former Arbroath and Tayport player added: “I’m delighted. As a striker you’re judged on goals ultimately, so to hit the ground running was a relief for me.

“I feel I’m in my best years and I want to make the most of them. Coming to Brechin is a step up and Brechin’s goal is ultimately to be in the SPFL and I’d love to have another go at playing at that level.”

Jack Henry returns to Wick Academy

Elsewhere, Jack Henry has rejoined Wick Academy ahead of their north derby clash with Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park.

The midfielder, who can also play in defence, suffered a double leg break playing for the Scorries in March 2023, but the 32-year-old is now back available for the Caithness club.

Wick boss Gary Manson said: “I’d always hoped Jack would come back.

“He sustained a really bad injury which was potentially career-ending.

“Since recovering from the injury he’s played a few amateur games and come through them OK, so he wants to give the Highland League another shot.

“He’s got unfinished business in the Highland League and it’s a welcome addition for us.

“Jack’s got a little bit of everything – he’s got the tenacity and aggression you want in a player, he also has quality on the ball and he brings experience and know-how.”

Meanwhile, Wick winger Mark Macadie will spend a month on loan at North Caledonian League club Halkirk United to get game time.

For Brora, Jordan MacRae returns, but Tony Dingwall is a doubt and Alex Cooper is out.

Turriff United face Deveronvale in a derby at the Haughs. Ewan Clark and Callan Gray are missing for the home side, with Sean McIntosh, Kyle Dalling and Joel Wiseman out for the Banffers.

Turra, meanwhile, announced defender Andrew Watt has signed a contract extension to remain at the club until 2028.

Rothes are missing Ben Johnstone, Allen Mackenzie, Greg Morrison, Gregor MacDonald and Jamie Young for Buckie Thistle’s visit to Mackessack Park.

Dale Wood returns for the Jags, but Jack MacIver and Josh Peters are absent.

Huntly and Locos bosses on new faces

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth believes they have signed a “match-winner” following Fin Allen’s return to Christie Park.

The 20-year-old Elgin City midfielder has been loaned to the Black and Golds for the rest of the season after loan spell with the Strathbogie side last term.

Allen could feature when Forres Mechanics visit Huntly tonight, and Charlesworth said: “Fin coming back is a massive signing for us.

“He came to us last season to get some minutes, and by all accounts he’s had a really good pre-season at Elgin.

“He just needs more game-time to allow him to stake a claim to get into the Elgin team.

“I know he’s highly thought of at Elgin and he won’t be leaving there on a permanent basis any time soon, which shows the quality of player we’re getting.

“Fin’s a match-winner and he’ll be worth a lot of points for us over the course of the season.

“You need competition and we’ve got that. Everyone is mates in the changing room, but they’re pushing each other on.”

Forres are missing Calum Howarth for this evening’s encounter.

Locos getting ready to face Lossie

Elsewhere, Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson is pleased to have added Milosz Ochmanski and son Cole to his squad.

The duo have joined the Railwaymen on loan from Cove Rangers.

Defender Ochmanski, 18, was on loan at Harlaw Park last season, while 16-year-old midfielder Donaldson joined Cove in the summer.

Donaldson senior, who is preparing to face Lossiemouth at Harlaw Park tonight, added: “Milosz knows the team well and knows what we’re trying to do at Locos. I’m delighted he’s back.

“He can play that wing-back role getting up and down on the left side or he can play centre-half as well.

“With Cole, I would have rather he’d gone and played at Highland League level for somebody else.

“But because he’s 16 and people don’t really know him, nobody was going to take him.

“As much as I wasn’t wanting to sign my own son, I know he’s got qualities that will add to the squad.

“He’ll probably get it twice as hard as anybody else and any games he gets will be on merit – like every player, he won’t get anything for nothing.”

Lossie welcome back Brodie Christie and Fergus Edwards for the game against Inverurie.

Nairn County are without Jamie Carnihan, Kenny MacInnes and Alan Pollock for their meeting with Keith at Station Park. Ryan Robertson, Jake Stewart, Murray Addison and Craig Gill are out for the Maroons.

Brindle on why he’s come out of retirement

For Paul Brindle the lure of trying to help Strathspey Thistle climb the Breedon Highland League table was too good to turn down.

The experienced former Brora Rangers, Clachnacuddin and Forres Mechanics attacker has joined the Grantown Jags until the end of the season.

Brindle decided to retire due to family commitments at the end of last season, but Strathspey boss Ryan Esson has tempted him to pull the boots on again.

Thistle face Clach in the Highland League at Grant Street Park tonight, and the 31-year-old said: “I stepped away for family reasons – my wife is due to have our second child at the beginning of next year.

“Nothing has really changed on that front, but I’ve missed football more than I thought I would.

“After speaking to Strathspey, we got a deal done.

“There’s been a lot of changes recently and the club is moving in a new direction.

“We’ll see how things go, but it’s quite an exciting time at Strathspey.

“I played a game as a trialist and really enjoyed it. I still think my experience and ability is up there with the best in Highland League.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to help some of the younger boys and help the club.”

Mentality key for Lilywhites

Clach beat Strathspey 3-0 on Saturday in the preliminary round of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

But Lilywhites boss Conor Gethins is taking nothing for granted, and added: “We need to go about it the right way and have the right mentality.

“At the weekend we had the right mentality, which was pleasing to see. The ability is there, it’s just about the mentality.

“How solid we’ve been in defence has been very pleasing so far this season.

“We’ve kept four clean sheets in nine league games. Keeping the ball out of the net is big thing for us and thankfully we’ve been doing it.”