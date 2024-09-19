Exclusive: Keith boss Craig Ewen on his latest signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Keith boss Craig Ewen on his latest signing

The Maroons have bolstered their squad with the addition of Brody Alberts.

By Callum Law
Keith manager Craig Ewen is pleased to have signed Brody Alberts.
Manager Craig Ewen hopes new signing Brody Alberts can provide the goals Keith are looking for.

The Maroons have signed the promising young striker on loan from Formartine United and he made his debut in Wednesday night’s 2-0 Breedon Highland League defeat to Nairn County at Station Park.

Ewen has been keen to bolster his attacking options in a bid to get Keith scoring more goals and he has high hopes for 18-year-old Alberts, who has featured in Formartine’s first-team.

Ewen said: “We’re short on goals and we’ve been trying to bring players in to see if we can find someone who can score a lot of goals for us.

“Brody is young, but has a really good pedigree. He’s a good size, he’s got good pace and a good eye for goal.

“We feel he can play a lot of Highland League games this season so we’ve taken him in and hopefully he can hit the ground running.

Brody Alberts has joined the Keith squad.

“Brody is just coming through but has got a good career ahead of him.

“He’s got all the attributes to be a top striker, we’re hoping he can get some goals for Keith and we’re grateful to Formartine for allowing him to join us on loan.”

Ewen is also hoping increased competition in the forward areas will help push Keith progress.

As well as Alberts the Maroons gaffer has attackers like Ryan Park, Matthew Tough, Liam Duncan, Michael Ironside, Horace Ormsby and Nathan McKeown at his disposal.

However, Jake Stewart is missing with injury and Michael Taylor is on the transfer list.

Ewen added: “We’ve certainly got competition and generally they’re all fairly young.

“We’re looking to have plenty of energy at the top end of the pitch and our youthful front line can hopefully give teams trouble.”

