Exclusive: Keith boss Craig Ewen on his latest signing

Manager Craig Ewen hopes new signing Brody Alberts can provide the goals Keith are looking for.

The Maroons have signed the promising young striker on loan from Formartine United and he made his debut in Wednesday night’s 2-0 Breedon Highland League defeat to Nairn County at Station Park.

Ewen has been keen to bolster his attacking options in a bid to get Keith scoring more goals and he has high hopes for 18-year-old Alberts, who has featured in Formartine’s first-team.

Ewen said: “We’re short on goals and we’ve been trying to bring players in to see if we can find someone who can score a lot of goals for us.

“Brody is young, but has a really good pedigree. He’s a good size, he’s got good pace and a good eye for goal.

“We feel he can play a lot of Highland League games this season so we’ve taken him in and hopefully he can hit the ground running.

“Brody is just coming through but has got a good career ahead of him.

“He’s got all the attributes to be a top striker, we’re hoping he can get some goals for Keith and we’re grateful to Formartine for allowing him to join us on loan.”

Ewen is also hoping increased competition in the forward areas will help push Keith progress.

As well as Alberts the Maroons gaffer has attackers like Ryan Park, Matthew Tough, Liam Duncan, Michael Ironside, Horace Ormsby and Nathan McKeown at his disposal.

However, Jake Stewart is missing with injury and Michael Taylor is on the transfer list.

Ewen added: “We’ve certainly got competition and generally they’re all fairly young.

“We’re looking to have plenty of energy at the top end of the pitch and our youthful front line can hopefully give teams trouble.”