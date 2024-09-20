Fast Lane: Opening date revealed for new Bridge of Don karting track

A new go-kart centre in Aberdeen that is being run by three businessman will officially open next month, it has been revealed.

Fast Lane Indoor Raceways, located in Bridge of Don, will open to the public on October 13.

The venue is the site of the former Kartstart Indoor Raceways, which has lain empty for the past six years.

Located at Broadfold Business Centre on Broadfold Road, the track will be run by 31-year-old Reis Robertson, along with business partners and friends Bruce Porter, 42, and Allan Smith, 39.

24 petrol go-karts will be available to use at Fast Lane Indoor Raceways.

This will including one hand-controlled kart.

Management say this will “give an opportunity to experience go karting to those that need hand control instead of pedals”.

Kartstart’s presence has been sorely missed since closing in 2018.

Mr Robertson – who used to work there – believes there is a “gap in the market” for the track.

A former competitor in motorsport, the businessman – who attended Oldmachar Academy in Bridge of Don – wants Fast Lane to be inclusive to all types of racers, from those that have never raced to ones with lots of experience.

Revamped facility

Those who remember Kartstart will notice that the facility has been revamped.

One new feature is changing rooms that resemble ones you would get at top football stadiums.

In terms of hospitality, the business trio have plans to open an American-style diner on-site.

Before opening on October 13, Fast Lane Indoor Raceways will be holding an open day for their corporate partners the day before.

Prices and event details for the new facility are expected to be announced next week.