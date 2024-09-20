Fast Lane: Opening date revealed for new Bridge of Don karting track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fast Lane: Opening date revealed for new Bridge of Don karting track

It is based in the former Kartstart Indoor Raceways building, which closed six years ago.

By Chris Cromar
Fast Lane Indoor Raceways.
The facility will open to the public next month.

A new go-kart centre in Aberdeen that is being run by three businessman will officially open next month, it has been revealed.

Fast Lane Indoor Raceways, located in Bridge of Don, will open to the public on October 13.

The venue is the site of the former Kartstart Indoor Raceways, which has lain empty for the past six years.

Located at Broadfold Business Centre on Broadfold Road, the track will be run by 31-year-old Reis Robertson, along with business partners and friends Bruce Porter, 42, and Allan Smith, 39.

Bruce Porter, Reis Robertson and Allan Smith kneeling in front of go-karts.
Business partners Bruce Porter, Reis Robertson and Allan Smith are bringing the former Kartstart track back to life.

24 petrol go-karts will be available to use at Fast Lane Indoor Raceways.

This will including one hand-controlled kart.

Management say this will “give an opportunity to experience go karting to those that need hand control instead of pedals”.

Kartstart’s presence has been sorely missed since closing in 2018.

Mr Robertson – who used to work there – believes there is a “gap in the market” for the track.

A former competitor in motorsport, the businessman – who attended Oldmachar Academy in Bridge of Don – wants Fast Lane to be inclusive to all types of racers, from those that have never raced to ones with lots of experience.

Revamped facility

Those who remember Kartstart will notice that the facility has been revamped.

One new feature is changing rooms that resemble ones you would get at top football stadiums.

In terms of hospitality, the business trio have plans to open an American-style diner on-site.

Fast Lane Indoor Raceways outside.
The new signage is up at Fast Lane Indoor Raceways.

Before opening on October 13, Fast Lane Indoor Raceways will be holding an open day for their corporate partners the day before.

Prices and event details for the new facility are expected to be announced next week.

