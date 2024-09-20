TGI Friday’s Aberdeen: Cut-off date revealed to find new buyer

Ten days is all customers have to get their TGI Friday’s fix as Aberdeen restaurants to close at the end of September if no buyer is found.

Earlier this week, the UK owner of the American diner-style chain announced it had entered administration following recent financial challenges.

Hostmore operates dozens of locations across the UK, including two in Aberdeen – Aberdeen Beach and Union Square.

The one at Aberdeen Beach is one of only a handful of eateries remaining at Queens Links following the departure of other big names.

At one time, Aberdonians had the choice of Chiquito, Bella Italia, Frankie & Benny’s, Pizza Hut and TGI Friday’s.

If TGIs closes, only Pizza Hut will remain.

The Press and Journal spoke to people down at the beach earlier in the week, asking for their thoughts, with many commenting the area looked almost “abandoned”.

One resident said: “The whole place looks quite empty, so it’s sad to hear that TGIs might also be closing.

“The beach is losing its appeal – soon enough, there will be nothing here.”

Clock running out to save TGI Friday’s in Aberdeen

After the news broke, thousands of people commented on social media that they weren’t surprised, noting the restaurant and service had gone downhill while prices had gone up.

However, fans of TGI Friday’s have just days to get their Friday’s fix until the clock runs out on finding a new buyer.

All eight TGI Friday’s locations are now up for sale by Hostmore, and a buyer is needed by the end of September or it’s no more sesame chicken strips for Aberdonians.

Those along with fan favourite menu items including burgers, wings, riblets and ribs, pasta and fajitas evoke the idea of Americana TGI Friday’s is well-known for.

Stepping into one of their restaurants is like being transported to the US, whilst still firmly planted in Aberdeen.

TGI Friday’s is somewhat of an institution along Aberdeen Beach, having been there for more than 24 years, while the Union Square eatery opened in 2011.

No doubt they have welcomed thousands of people through their doors during their tenure in the Granite City, however, it all may soon be coming to an end.