NESCol Graduations: Full list of students graduating in Fraserburgh today

College students in Fraserburgh are getting ready to graduate and celebrate.

Today’s ceremony – the first of 2024 – will be held at the Fraserburgh campus, with another scheduled for Aberdeen Music Hall on Tuesday, October 1.

Hosted by BBC Scotland presenter and journalist Fiona Stalker, the graduations are a highlight of the college calendar and this year will include Modern Apprentices marking the completion of their qualifications.

NESCol principal Neil Cowie said: “We are looking forward to a fantastic occasion and an opportunity to reflect on the notable achievements of a cohort spanning many different subjects and specialisms.”

The college operates from its main Aberdeen Altens, Aberdeen City and Fraserburgh campuses as well as the Scottish Maritime Academy in Peterhead.

A full list of today’s graduates can be found below: