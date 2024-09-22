Man in ‘serious condition’ after two vehicle crash south of Fyvie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man in ‘serious condition’ after two vehicle crash south of Fyvie

An air ambulance was sent to the scene on Saturday afternoon.

By Alberto Lejarraga
car being towed after incident near Springleys Farm.
The accident took place near Springleys Farm. Image: Jasperimage

A 50-year-old man is in a “serious condition” following a two-vehicle crash south of Fyvie.

An air ambulance was dispatched to the road between Fyvie and Cross of Jackston, near Springleys Farm, just after 2pm.near Springleys Farm.

The road, which connects the A920 and A947, was closed in both directions by police between 2pm and 6pm.

Police have now confirmed that a 50-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment following the collision.

Officers said he is in a “serious condition”.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

The police investigation into the accident remains open.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on Saturday, September 21, we were called to a two-vehicle crash on the Cross of Jackston to Fyvie road, near Rothienorman.

“Emergency services attended and a 50 year old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“He is described as being in a serious condition.

“The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

