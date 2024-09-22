Man in ‘serious condition’ after two vehicle crash south of Fyvie

A 50-year-old man is in a “serious condition” following a two-vehicle crash south of Fyvie.

An air ambulance was dispatched to the road between Fyvie and Cross of Jackston, near Springleys Farm, just after 2pm.near Springleys Farm.

The road, which connects the A920 and A947, was closed in both directions by police between 2pm and 6pm.

Police have now confirmed that a 50-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment following the collision.

Officers said he is in a “serious condition”.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

The police investigation into the accident remains open.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on Saturday, September 21, we were called to a two-vehicle crash on the Cross of Jackston to Fyvie road, near Rothienorman.

“Emergency services attended and a 50 year old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“He is described as being in a serious condition.

“The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”