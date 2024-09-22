Celebrity judges left in tears as Inverness choirmaster proposes on The Voice

The Voice judges sadly didn’t say ‘yes’ to Inverness choirmaster Tony Henry when he appeared on the ITV show.

However, the maestro did gain the most important yes of all.

Tony – who founded the Highland Voice Choir in 2017 – proposed to his partner Rebecca following a stunning performance of Nella Fantasia by Ennio Morricone.

Tony’s appearance on The Voice aired yesterday evening.

On the show, the pair revealed how they met through the choir.

Rebecca said: “Tony is so lovable and funny, he sings and dances round the kitchen.

“He’s my best friend.

“We sound really cheesy, don’t we?”

The choir leader’s performance on the show didn’t quite do enough to get any of the judges to turn their chairs.

However, it could be argued the best was yet to come.

Inverness choirmaster gets his all-important yes on The Voice

Following the disappointment, 63-year-old Tony – who lives in Kiltarlity – said to the crowd: “Good evening ladies and gentlemen.

“I didn’t get a turn, but that’s not the end of the world.

‘I didn’t get a yes, but there is a yes I’m hoping I can share with you all.”

He continued: “My partner has been an inspiration for me. She has kept me singing at moments where I thought I would give up.”

Tony then proceeds to ask Rebecca to the stage, before dropping to one knee.

He the asks: “Will you marry me?”

An emotional Rebecca gladly obliges, to a standing ovation from the judges and the audience.

McFly’s Tom Fletcher, one of the judges on the show, said through tears: “What just happened? I’m a mess, I’m crying.”

Tony then says: “I may not have got a turn, but the fact I am in this room with you all right now is a memory I’ll never forget, and thank you all for that.”

Inverness choirmaster brings Voice judges to tears

Fletcher, still visibly moved says: “You didn’t need a yes from us, you just got the best yes of all time.”

The other judges, Sir Tom Jones, LeAnn Rimes, Danny Jones, and Will.i.am were clearly emotional following the moment.

Then remarking to his fellow judges, Fletcher said: “The pressure is on for his wedding speech now.”

In anticipation of the broadcast of his TV audition, Highland Voices posted on social media that they were “so proud” of Tony.

The Highland Hospice added: “Tony has done so much for Highland Hospice over the years – both through his work with Highland Voices and as a Ness Factor tutor.

“He’s currently putting some of this year’s contestants through their paces.

“Smash it Tony!”