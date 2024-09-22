Queen Camilla joins A-list actor, celebrity chefs and best-selling authors at Braemar Literary Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Queen Camilla joins A-list actor, celebrity chefs and best-selling authors at Braemar Literary Festival

A number of events have been held over the weekend, including a star-studded dinner at the Fife Arms hotel.

By Ellie Milne
Her Majesty The Queen, Jon Sopel, Linda Sopel
Queen Camilla with Jon and Linda Sopel at the Braemar Literary Festival. Image: Sim Canetty-Clarke.

Queen Camilla has joined famous faces and best-selling authors to celebrate this year’s Braemar Literary Festival.

The three-day event, which was established in 2022 in collaboration with The Queen’s Reading Room, has returned to Royal Deeside for its third year.

Camilla first launched her book club during the Covid pandemic and it quickly grew into a charity which “champions” literature and provides free educational content.

The festival, held at the Fife Arms Hotel, brings together novelists, historians, artists, and actors with keen readers of all ages.

Queen Camilla arriving at dinner
Queen Camilla at the Fife Arms on Friday for the festival’s launch dinner. Image: Sim Canetty-Clarke.

A number of sessions and events have taken place during this year’s festival which was launched with a celebratory dinner on Friday.

Michelin starred chef Tom Kitchin cooked up a special three-course meal in the hotel’s Clunie Dining Room for the guests, including the Queen and a number of the festival’s speakers.

Among those in attendance were authors Ken Follett, Jessie Burton and Kate Mosse who have all taken part in “In Conversation” sessions over the weekend.

Fiona Kennedy and Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming and Fiona Kennedy hosted a sold-out event on Sunday morning. Image: Fiona Kennedy/Facebook.

The final day of the festival kicked off with a sold-out event at St Margaret’s in Braemar hosted by award-winning Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

The Traitors US host was joined by singer and broadcaster Fiona Kennedy to discuss how literature has “shaped” his life and career.

Audience members also got to talk to the star as he signed books after the event.

Camilla attends third Braemar Literary Festival

Queen Camilla next to Braemar Literary Festival banner
Queen Camilla attended her son, Tom Parker-Bowles’s, event in Braemar on Saturday. Image: Sim Canetty-Clarke.

Camilla’s son, Tom Parker-Bowles, was also included in the line-up to talk about his latest book, “Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III”.

The Queen sat in the audience for her son’s conversation with food columnist Matthew Fort on Saturday morning.

All of the festivities are taking place only a short drive from Balmoral Castle where Camilla has been spending the summer with King Charles.

The royal couple have been spotted attending Sunday service at nearby Crathie Kirk in recent weeks, including the anniversary of the late Queen’s death.

Michaela Kitchin, Tom Kitchin and Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla with Michaela Kitchin and Tom Kitchin who cooked the festival’s launch dinner on Friday night. Image: Sim Canetty-Clarke.

A number of food and drink businesses in Braemar have also got involved in the festival, offering visitors a range of treats between talks.

Elsa’s Bar in the Fife Arms even teamed up with Johnnie Walker to offer specially curated cocktails throughout the event.

The 2024 Braemar Literary Festival ends on Sunday afternoon with an exclusive tour of the Fife Arms Gardens.

The space, designed by designer Jinny Blom, was created especially for the Braemar hotel.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Travellers and Scotrail train.
North and north-east commuters facing ticket price hike as ScotRail peak fares return
car being towed after incident near Springleys Farm.
Man in 'serious condition' after two-vehicle crash south of Fyvie
The Edwardian country home was built in 1898. Image: Savills
Edwardian country house in Ballater on sale for almost £1 million
James Anderson hit 126mph on the AWPR just north of Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson
Speeder loses job and licence after hitting 126mph on AWPR
Bucksburn Academy: Where talks over an extension are dragging on. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson
Bucksburn Academy: Inside the nightmare red tape wrangle threatening £21m extension at packed Aberdeen…
Health bosses were alarmed that orders for meals and sandwiches from hospital wards were often higher than the actual number of patients.
David Knight: NHS sandwich saga is hard to swallow
car being towed after incident near Springleys Farm.
Air ambulance called to two-vehicle crash south of Fyvie
police car
Lorry driver fined after two-vehicle crash in Stonehaven
A day of celebration. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Nescol students return to Fraserburgh campus to celebrate graduations
firefighter extinguish car fire on A96
A96 traffic returns to normal near Aberdeen after car fire

Conversation