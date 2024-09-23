Woman charged over Banff blaze as police remain at scene of fire-hit home

A 38-year-old woman is to appear in Peterhead Sheriff Court today following a house fire in Banff yesterday evening.

Police confirmed the woman, who has not been named for legal reasons, is 38 and had earlier been arrested and charged in relation to the blaze.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire on Campbell Street at 5.20pm on Sunday following reports of a fire in a house.

Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes and Campbell Street was blocked off as fire crews worked in the area.

Investigations continue at the scene of the blaze today with a police officer standing on guard at the property.

This morning a police spokesperson said: “Around 5.40pm on Sunday, 22 September 2024, officers received a report of a fire at a property on Campbell Street, Banff.

“A 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday, 23 September 2024.”

Crews from Banff, Macduff and Portsoy worked to extinguish the flames and make the area safe.

Four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and small tools were used by firefighters.

A spokesperson from the fire service confirmed the call came in at 5.21pm.

The first appliance arrived within eight minutes.

The stop sign came through at 6pm.

Nearby properties were evacuated while the fire was extinguished.

A number of people were seen waiting outside on the street.