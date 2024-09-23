Woman charged over Banff blaze as police remain at scene of fire-hit home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman charged over Banff blaze as police remain at scene of fire-hit home

Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes.

By Louise Glen
Police on guard outside Campbell Street in Banff.
Police have sealed a home on Campbell Street in Banff following a fire. Image: Jasperimage.

A 38-year-old woman is to appear in Peterhead Sheriff Court today following a house fire in Banff yesterday evening.

Police confirmed the woman, who has not been named for legal reasons, is 38 and had earlier been arrested and charged in relation to the blaze.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire on Campbell Street at 5.20pm on Sunday following reports of a fire in a house.

Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes and Campbell Street was blocked off as fire crews worked in the area.

Fire appliances on Campbell Street in Banff
Fire crews working at a property on Campbell Street in Banff on Sunday night. Image: Supplied.

Investigations continue at the scene of the blaze today with a police officer standing on guard at the property.

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged

This morning a police spokesperson said: “Around 5.40pm on Sunday, 22 September 2024, officers received a report of a fire at a property on Campbell Street, Banff.

“A 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday, 23 September 2024.”

Crews from Banff, Macduff and Portsoy worked to extinguish the flames and make the area safe.

Police Scoland outside a home that was on fire ini Banff.
Police Scotland, have sealed the house for further examination. Image: Jasperimage.

Four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and small tools were used by firefighters.

A spokesperson from the fire service confirmed the call came in at 5.21pm.

The first appliance arrived within eight minutes.

The stop sign came through at 6pm.

Nearby properties were evacuated while the fire was extinguished.

A number of people were seen waiting outside on the street.

Conversation